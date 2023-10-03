Who is the Detective in Saw X? Explained

In the ever-twisted and gruesome world of the Saw franchise, the release of Saw X brought forth not only its signature sadistic traps, but also an unexpected treat for long-time fans—a mid-credit scene that reintroduced a fan-favorite character.

The electrifying return of actor Costas Mandylor as Detective Mark Hoffman in the latest installment of this iconic horror series is expected to have several implications in the story.

For the uninitiated, Hoffman made his debut in Saw III and featured prominently in multiple sequels, ultimately inheriting the mantle of the Jigsaw Killer after the demise of the original Jigsaw.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Saw X shocks its fanbase by bringing back an iconic character

Before the release of Saw X, producer Mark Burg had hinted that the mid-credit scene would herald the return of a well-known character.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Director Kevin Greutert remarked:

"I know that a lot of the really hardcore fans were hoping for that character to return to the series, and we gave it to them on a nice platter. We needed to wrap up the story of the other character that we re-meet in the scene, but it was just having fun ourselves."

The mid-credit scene of Saw X unfolds in a setting that holds immense significance for long-time fans of the franchise—the iconic bathroom where Jigsaw's earliest and most brutal games took place.

As the lights flicker to life within this sinister space, viewers are met with the chilling sight of another familiar face—Henry Kessler, portrayed by Michael Beach.

Henry, the con artist who had misled Kramer about the miracle cancer treatment, is now trapped, shirtless, and defenseless. Strapped to his abdomen is a menacing device adorned with blades, a symbol of his impending torment.

The scene takes a dark and chilling turn as John Kramer, a.k.a. Jigsaw, played by Tobin Bell, enters the bathroom. John expresses gratitude to an unseen detective who assisted in locating Henry.

As the tension builds, the detective's identity is revealed—it’s none other than Detective Mark Hoffman, a central figure in the latter entries of the Saw series.

For those who may be new to the intricacies of the Saw franchise, Detective Mark Hoffman's story arc is a crucial thread woven throughout the series. As Saw X's mid-credit scene suggests, Hoffman's history with Jigsaw runs deeper than what was previously revealed on screen.

Producer Oren Koules said in an interview with Dexerto,

"One of the things that we’ve read a lot about is that Jigsaw always seems so ahead of everybody. So one of the tricks in this movie that we wanted to show is that he’s been dealing with Detective Hoffman for a long time. So when he’s been ahead of everybody—and knows things that people are doing—it’s a little nugget for the fans to realize that he’s been talking to Detective Hoffman a lot earlier than we previously saw him in a movie."

The reappearance of Detective Mark Hoffman has reenergized fans regarding the franchise's future. Koules also hinted at the prospect of a future Saw film concentrating only on Hoffman's participation in the Jigsaw murders.

About the detective in Saw X

To truly appreciate the significance of Detective Mark Hoffman's return in Saw X, one must first understand the intricate narrative tapestry of the Saw franchise timeline.

The Saw series sees Hoffman go from a committed investigator trying to apprehend Jigsaw to a willing apprentice who completely accepts the twisted legacy of his predecessor.

His character undergoes a remarkable transition, becoming more jaded and cruel as a result of this, which also emphasizes how grim the Saw cinematic universe is.

In conclusion

With things looking up for future developments, the legacy of Jigsaw and his disciples remains as chilling and enigmatic as ever, and the return of Detective Mark Hoffman might not be merely a cameo.

Saw X is playing in movie theaters now.