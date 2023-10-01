We emailed John Kramer from Saw X (& he actually responded)

Imagine emailing a serial killer, and he actually responds. Saw X, which was released on September 29, 2023, is the tenth installment in the Saw film series. Serving as the brainchild for filmmakers/actors James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the main villain of the franchise is an old man named John Kramer. However, in the world of crime, Kramer is known as the twisted serial killer, Jigsaw.

Saw X just used a brilliant marketing Easter egg to promote the film, and fans can't help but talk about the genius of it. Directed by Kevin Greutert, the film stars Tobin Bell as John Kramer/Jigsaw, Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson, Steven Brand as Parker Sears, Jorge Briseño as Carlos, Costas Mandylor as Mark Hoffman, Michael Beach as Henry Kessler and several others.

Saw X's villain, John Kramer, will reply back if you send him an email

The marketing team for Saw X has managed to hit a home run when it came to promoting the new horror film. The plot of the movie sees Kramer traveling to Mexico City to get treated for his advanced brain cancer.

To capitalize on this particular storyline, the marketing team set up a fake email address for John Kramer. Anybody who sends an email to kr[email protected] will receive an automated reply that says,

"Thank you for reaching out. I will be traveling out of the country for the next few days so I may be slow to respond to any messages. If this an emergency, please give me a call at +1 (310) 564-8144.

The email even ends with Kramer sending his regards.

This marketing gimmick is truly unique and adds to the eerie yet sophisticated vibe of the murderous character. John Kramer is not a rash murderer. He always has a plan, a technique of his own, and believes that there is a higher purpose to his killings.

The character was first introduced in the film Saw, which was released in 2004.

Saw X synopsis and other details

The official synopsis of Saw X reads,

"John Kramer is back. The most disturbing installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable."

It further states,

"Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

The film was written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg and produced by Mark Burg and Oren Koules.