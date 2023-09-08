Where does Saw X fall in the franchise timeline? Details explored

Saw X is the upcoming installment of the popular horror film franchise Saw. Few horror franchises have had as much of an impact as this one, although according to viewers, many of the latest films are underwhelming compared to the initial ones.

According to Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, John Kramer's life is revealed in Saw X in a way that has never been done before. Kramer is fighting terminal cancer, so his time planning bizarre games is running out. He instead dons the Jigsaw hat once more when he travels to Mexico in a desperate attempt to cure his cancer.

While many of the previous Saw installments have been confusing regarding where they fit into the storyline, the tenth installment sets a clear timeline for its existence. Find out exactly where the latest Saw film fits into the franchise timeline.

How Saw X is both a sequel and a prequel - Explained

Going back to the original Saw which was released in 2004, the latest installment of the film will act as a direct sequel to the events explored in it. In doing so, the new film will also be a prequel to Saw II, which was released in 2005.

In the events of the upcoming film, Kramer will have been a serial killer for a while. At knifepoint, an addict ransacked a clinic before accidentally injuring Kramer's wife, causing her to miscarry.

Part of the reason Kramer received a deadly cancer diagnosis was because a careless doctor mislabeled his chart. His insurance provider denied all his claims for questionable justifications, so he started building his ridiculous traps after a s*icide attempt.

Nearly all of the Saw sequels have explored the possibility of John Kramer making a comeback following his on-screen demise in Saw III. By merely retelling a never-before-seen adventure from his formative years, Saw X will eliminate any chances of confusion about the timeline where it is set.

The official synopsis of the film has been given.

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back, and it’s the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s final games. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

It further reads:

The infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

The Jigsaw murders are not being committed by John Kramer alone. He has numerous apprentices and imitators. Many of these imitators should be active during the events of Saw X because of the franchise's structure.

One of the first Jigsaw victims was Logan Nelson, the doctor whose incorrect labeling of Kramer's brain scan led to his late-stage diagnosis. He turned out to have escaped his trap and joined the plot as a killer too.

Discover more about the events of the film as Saw X is slated to be released on September 29, 2023.