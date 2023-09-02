“This is so painfully cool”- Clever Saw X poster has Twitter impressed

As anticipation builds for the release of Saw X, the tenth installment in the iconic Saw franchise, Lionsgate has unveiled an official poster that has Twitter buzzing with excitement. Scheduled to hit theaters on September 29, 2023, the movie promises to captivate fans with its signature traps and a new mystery to unravel.

Saw fans wasted no time expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming film. Social media was flooded with comments, retweets, and likes as users shared their excitement about the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer and the promise of new traps and mysteries.

Twitter reacts to Saw X poster

Fans were quite impressed by the teaser poster released by the official Twitter account for the movie. They appreciated its minimalistic simplicity while also giving off a certain discomforting vibe.

Twitter users also took note of the diverse cast joining the Saw franchise in Saw X. Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, Octavio Hinojosa, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach have piqued the interest of fans, with many looking forward to seeing their performances.

Many tweets expressed a sense of nostalgia as they welcomed the return of familiar characters like Amanda Young, portrayed by Shawnee Smith. The film's placement between Saw I and Saw II has stirred curiosity about the untold chapter in Jigsaw's story.

Twitter discussions didn't stop at simple excitement. Fans began speculating about the plot, traps, and potential twists in Saw X. The franchise's ability to keep audiences guessing has led to many of fan theories, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the conversation.

The Return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer

One of the most exciting aspects of Saw X is the return of Tobin Bell as the enigmatic John Kramer. This installment delves into the untold chapter of Jigsaw's final games, promising fans a fresh perspective on the character. The franchise's goal remains clear: to provide an experience that both honors what fans love about Saw and introduces innovative traps and mysteries.

Shawnee Smith will also make her return to the franchise as Amanda Young. Her presence adds depth to the storyline, as Saw X is set between the events of Saw I and Saw II. John Kramer, now sick and desperate, embarks on a journey to Mexico for a risky medical procedure, hoping for a miracle cure for his cancer.

However, he soon realizes the operation is a scam to exploit the vulnerable. With this revelation, the infamous killer resumes his work, devising devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.

Below is a picture of the iconic 'Billy the puppet' that Jigsaw uses to communicate with his victims.

Audiences often have mixed feelings about Jigsaw's character as he seems to have a particular pattern for choosing his victims, mostly people he feels disregard human life. When a victim survived his games, he is quoted saying:

"Congratulations, you are still alive. Most people are so ungrateful to be alive... But not you, not anymore."

Jigsaw is a complex character who seems like he wants people to appreciate human life, and he goes about this in a sadistic manner. However, if anyone survives his games, they end up broken, traumatized, or dead on the inside.

Saw X not only brings back familiar faces and promises an untold chapter in the Jigsaw saga but also continues the tradition of delivering heart-pounding traps that have defined the series. The dedication to authenticity and innovation ensures that this installment will leave a lasting impression on fans of the franchise.

With the release date of Saw X fast approaching, horror enthusiasts have much to look forward to. This installment promises to push the boundaries of fear and suspense, delivering the signature Saw experience fans have come to expect. The movie will be released in theatres on September 29, 2023.