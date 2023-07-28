"Hasn't aged a bit": Twitter breaks into jokes as Saw X releases first look of Billy the Puppet

Saw X is set to be the recent film in the long-drawn Saw franchise, which has been around since 2004. Over the many sequels and many spinoffs, the character of Billy the Puppet has been a constant, and so is his look. With the tenth installment of the film from franchise veteran Greutert set to arrive later this year, the studio released a first look at Billy the Puppet in Saw X, much to the amusement of fans.

This became amusing to fans because the character depicted in the Saw X poster is exactly like the Puppet that has been used in all the previous Saw films, leading to many jokes among the netizens. This was something that also happened when Fast X dropped its first look poster for Dominic Torreto (Vin Diesel), who also looked quite similar in almost all the Fast and Furious films.

The first look of Billy the Puppet from Saw X amuses fans

Being a beloved franchise, there was little hatred from fans on the first look of Saw X. In fact, the two dominant comments about the film revolved around the name of the puppet, which many allegedly did not know up to this point, and his unchanging look.

As such, it is rather commendable for a studio to hold on to its roots at a time when every franchise is trying new things all the time. The same sentiments were echoed by fans as well.

The film stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, and Michael Beach, among others.

Saw X is set to release on September 29, 2023, by Lionsgate Films.