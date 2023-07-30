Saw X trailer: 3 major takeaways

Saw X is currently gearing up for its theatrical release and will premiere on September 29, 2023. Directed by Kevin Greutert, this will mark the tenth installment in the Saw franchise. This film will serve as an interquel to the first and second movies of the film series. Some of the most popular actors in the industry will reprise their roles in the upcoming title.

Saw X stars Tobin Bell as John Kramer/Jigsaw, Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, Synnøve Macody Lund as Dr. Cecilia Pederson, Octavio Hinojosa as Matteo, and Renata Vaca as Gabriela. It will also feature Steven Brand, Michael Beach, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and several others.

According to Lionsgate, the official synopsis of Saw X reads:

"Set between the events of Saw and Saw II, a sick and desperate John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer — only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable."

It continues:

"Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps."

The return of Jigsaw and two more takeaways from the Saw X trailer

1) Tobin Bell's John Kramer a.k.a. Jigsaw is back

Jigsaw a.k.a. John Kramer is one of the most terrifying yet unique villains in the horror genre. This murderer/torturer strategically selects his targets and puts them through unimaginable amounts of agony. The victims are trapped in complicated situations and are given the option to save themselves.

However, to get out of the traps alive, the victims have to do horrific things. Kramer believes that this is karma for the terrible things his victims have done in their lives.

This character is played by the 80-year-old Tobin Bell, who has appeared in a number of Saw films.

2) It's set in Mexico

While the majority of Kramer's executions have taken place in the USA, this is the first time the murderer is going international. Fans of the original franchise are aware that John is a cancer patient. The disease motivates him to kill people while he finds a cure for himself.

Since he is unable to get the help he needs in the USA, the trailer reveals that he travels to Mexico for a risky medical procedure. However, he soon realizes that the operation is a scam. This infuriates him and he aims to exact revenge on the hospital staff.

3) New and unique traps

The Saw franchise never fails to astonish fans with its terrifying traps, extreme body horror, and gore. The victims are placed in uncompromising positions and ordered to carry out unimaginable tasks. One wrong move can lead to the death of the trapped individual.

As hinted at in the trailer of the film, the traps are different from the ones seen in the rest of the movies.

Saw X is written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg and produced by Oren Koules and Mark Burg. The film will release on September 29, 2023, in theatres worldwide.