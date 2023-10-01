Saw X has finally been released in theatres by Lionsgate. Fans of the coveted franchise have been anticipating the film for ages, and upon its release, it was bombarded with favorable reviews by both viewers and critics. Directed by Kevin Greutert, it serves as the tenth installment in the Saw film series and even sees the return of several iconic characters from the franchise.

Along with being a highly entertaining film, the fact that it has a post-credit scene indeed serves as a cherry on top. Saw X stars Tobin Bell as John Kramer/Jigsaw, Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, Synnøve Macody Lund as Cecilia Pederson, Steven Brand as Parker Sears, and others.

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Saw X. Readers be advised.

Saw X post-credit scene explained

If you plan to watch the latest Saw film in theatres this weekend, stick around when the credits roll, as you are up for a treat.

Mark Hoffman makes an unexpected comeback in the post-credit scene of the franchise's most popular characters. Hoffman first appeared as a police officer in Saw III. However, in the later films, it was revealed that he was an apprentice of the killer, John Kramer, aka. Jigsaw.

Throughout Saw X, Jigsaw is seen conversing on his phone with someone. Fans predicted it was a character from the franchise. In the post-credit scene, the caller was revealed to be none other than Mark Hoffman. One of the characters in this film, Henry, tried to fool John Kramer but unfortunately got caught doing so, proving what the previous movies have always conveyed: if you try to mess with Jigsaw, it's terrible news.

Henry was put in a highly compromising position, like all victims of Jigsaw, and to support his role model/mentor, Mark Hoffman showed up and said to Henry,

"Of all the men to cheat, you picked John Kramer?

As Henry's fate is dangling by the thread, this post-credit scene proves that future franchise films will undoubtedly have Mark Hoffman as a main character, or at the very least, he will show up occasionally to help Jigsaw.

In a recent interview with EW, Kevin Greutert, the film's director, it was said that the post-credit scene was specially made to serve the franchise's loyal fans.

He said,

"I know that a lot of the really hardcore fans were hoping for that character to return to the series, and we gave it to them on a nice platter. We needed to wrap up the story of the other character that we re-meet in the scene, but it was just having fun ourselves."

He even said it was "probably the most fan service-y thing that we did in this film."

Saw X synopsis and other details

The official synopsis of Saw X reads,

"John Kramer is back. The most disturbing installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable."

It further states,

"Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Saw X is directed by Kevin Greutert and written by Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg. Mark Burg and Oren Koules produce it.