Does The Creator have a post-credits scene? Explained

At a time when AI seems to have become a part of popular discourse, The Creator delves into a hypothetical future where AI and humans are at war. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film has received positive opinions from critics, thereby leading many to wonder if the film has any post-credits scene that may hint at future installments.

However, there are no end credit scenes after the movie, since director Gareth Edwards does not intend to turn it into a franchise as of now. While mid-credit or end-credit scenes are a norm now, the purpose is to set up an expectation for a sequel, which does not seem to be on the cards yet.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers.

Why does The Creator not have a post-credits scene?

While audiences are encouraged to sit and watch the credits rolling out at the end of the movie, The Creator does not have an after-credits scene. Moreover, as mentioned before, there are no mid-credits or special end tags. A mid-credit would have betrayed the ending, a climax that Gareth Edwards likes presenting dramatically.

This sci-fi movie is a storyline complete in itself and leaves no loose threads to necessitate a sequel. However, whether there will be a part 2 or not depends on how the box office responds to the film. Without any post-credit tease, if the movie does go ahead with a sequel, there is enough time for the creators to bring new and innovative ideas to the table.

As such, many of Gareth’s movies have got a sequel after a few years, thanks to the blockbuster hits he has been delivering since his directorial debut, Monsters, which got a sequel after four years. Similar were the cases with Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which were not meant to be franchises, but turned into them nonetheless.

The Creator getting its own franchise would thus not come as a surprise.

What is The Creator all about?

Influenced by movies such as Akira, Apocalypse Now and Blade Runner, the sci-fi movie has hit the screens at a time when WGA strikes have just resolved and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going on.

The Creator follows Joshua Taylor, portrayed by John David Washington, as he plays a significant role in the war between humans and AI. As such, Joshua and his elite operatives’ team enter the dark and dangerous AI-occupied territory to destroy Alpha-01, which has been created to eliminate humankind from Earth.

However, Joshua forms an unexpectedly emotional relationship with Alphie, or Alpha-01, played by Madeliene Yuna Voyles, who is a powerful AI in a child’s simulant body. While Joshua has orders to terminate Alphie, he is unable to do so. Moreover, the two start bonding, putting Joshua’s beliefs about AI to test.

Expand Tweet

Besides the two leads, some of the other cast members are Gemma Chan as Maya, Joshua’s wife, and Ken Watanabe as Harun, the AI soldier, along with Ralph Ineson and Allison Janney.

Oren Soffer and Greig Fraser are the cinematographers for the movie, while Hans Zimmer is credited with the background score. Developed in the able hands of Gareth Edwards, The Creator hit the theatres on September 29, 2023, and is currently running successfully.