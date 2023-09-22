5 interesting facts about the upcoming movie The Creator

The upcoming sci-fi film The Creator has piqued the interest of many sci-fi fans around the world after the release of the much-anticipated trailer. It will hit the theatres on September 29, 2023. Set in a futuristic timeline, viewers will see a world wherein humans and AI are at war.

The narrative follows an ex-special forces officer named Joshua, who has been instructed to kill "The Creator," the mastermind behind the advanced AI that threatens humankind. However, Joshua soon realizes that the new weapon that threatens to wipe out humankind is a young boy, complicating the mission.

With its eclectic cast and larger than life special effects, the trailer has undoubtedly planted hope among sci-fi fans that The Creator can deliver on its promises.

5 cool facts that sci-fi fans might not know about The Creator

1) Gareth Edwards in the director's seat

The Creator is in the skilled hands of British filmmaker Gareth Edwards. Edwards is mainly known for his work in Monsters (2010), his feature film directorial debut.

A sci-fi horror film, the movie was well-received by moviegoers and critics. The story focusses on an American photojournalist escorting his employer's daughter to the United States. However, things get complicated when they have to go past Mexico, which witnessed the appearance of tentacled monsters after the crash of a NASA probe.

His other works include Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). Given that he has plenty of experience with epic narratives, sci-fi can be rest assured he will be able to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.

2) Tenet star John David Washington in the lead

With Denzel Washington as his father, John must know a thing or two about pressure. It is only expected for movie lovers to have high expectations from him, given that his father is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood.

He first made a mark with the hugely popular Tenet, where he played a CIA operative referred to as "Protagonist," who later turned out to be the founder of Tenet. David also received much praise for his performance in the critically acclaimed movie BlacKkKlansman.

In the upcoming movie, he dons the role of an ex-special forces officer dealing with his wife's disappearance. He is then tasked with finding and killing "The Creator."

3) On-site filming in Thailand

Director Gareth Edwards mentioned in past interviews that he went location scouting in different countries to try and find the best spots to shoot The Creator. The team scouted several locations in Thailand, Nepal, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, and Indonesia. Eventually, shooting got underway in Thailand in 2022.

Some spots from Thailand that seasoned travelers can look for in the upcoming movie are Suvarnabhumi Airport, Chiang Dao, Ban Mung, Sangkhla Buri, and Sam Phan Bok.

4) Music by Hans Zimmer

In all honesty, sci-fi can have the best narratives, but without the right soundtrack, it doesn't have the same impact on viewers. This is exactly why sci-fi fans will be happy to know that the team of The Creator was able to get world-renowned Hans Zimmer to work his magic regarding the score.

Zimmer has won two Oscars to date, one for his work in The Lion King (1994) and the other for Dune (2021). Undoubtedly, he would be able to create the perfect score that would complement The Creator's epic-sized narrative.

5) The movie will premiere at Fantastic Fest

The movie will premiere on September 26, 2023 at Fantastic Fest. Held in Austin, Texas, the Fantastic Fest is an annual film festival that started back in 2015. What makes Fantastic Fest different from other film festivals is that there is a focus on genre films. Movie lovers can indulge in horror, sci-fi, cult, action, fantasy, and Asian movies by talented filmmakers.

This year, the festival will start on September 21 and continue till September 28. However, sci-fi fans who won't be able to make it to the festival don't have to worry, as the film will be released theatrically in the US just three days later on September 29, 2023.

These facts make it clear that The Creator will offer a memorable cinematic experience that sci-fi fans wouldn't want to miss out on.