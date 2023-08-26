The Creator is all set to hit theater screens on September 29, 2023. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film is produced by Regency Enterprises, eOne Films, and New Regency, with distribution by 20th Century Studios. Greig Fraser and Oren Soffer handle the cinematography, while the music is composed by Hans Zimmer.

The filming locations for The Creator were carefully chosen, including Pinewood Studios in England, the UK, Thailand, and Lebanon. The story revolves around a war between AI and humanity, which is triggered when AI decides to unleash a deadly nuclear bomb in Los Angeles. The protagonist, Joshua (John David Washington), strives to save a child named Alfie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) from the devastating effects, only to discover that she is the leader of the AI warriors.

According to the official synopsis on IMDb by 20th Century Studios for The Creator:

“Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war-and mankind itself.”

The Creator has been filmed in several known locations around the globe

Rated PG-13 for violence, The Creator was filmed in diverse countries, including England, Thailand, and Lebanon. The selection of these locations was driven by the need to portray the aftermath of war - a central theme of the movie. Principal photography commenced on January 17, 2022, and concluded on May 30, 2022.

1) Pinewood Studios, England, United Kingdom

Situated in Iver Heath, England, Pinewood Studios is a renowned British film and series production studio. It has played a pivotal role in numerous iconic films, such as the James Bond series and the Carry-On franchise. Moreover, the studio was used for shooting interior scenes that depict futuristic scientific settings.

2) Thailand

Thailand, which is famous for its tropical beaches, grand royal palaces, ancient ruins, and ornate temples featuring Buddha figures, serves as a location depicting the world before the nuclear bomb detonation in Los Angeles. This location effectively shows the pre-war ambiance. Apart from The Creator, films like Brokedown Palace and Anna and the King have also been shot in Thailand.

3) Beirut, Lebanon

Chosen as the backdrop for war scenes, Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, is often referred to as the Paris of the Middle East. The filmmakers opted for this location to vividly illustrate the aftermath of a nuclear explosion. The decision was influenced by the 2020 Beirut explosion, which resulted from ammonium nitrate leakage, causing widespread devastation including 218 deaths, 7,000 injuries, $15 billion in property damage, and rendering 300,000 people homeless.

The Creator's Director of Photography shares his excitement following the wrap-up of the film

On Instagram, the Director of Photography, Oren Soffer, expressed his excitement about completing The Creator shooting and confirmed that the film has entered the post-production phase. He shared:

“And that’s a wrap on True Love, directed by #GarethEdwards! Can’t wait for you all to see this special film we have made. Massive shout-out to our incredible Thailand and UK crews, and to our partners”

As the audience eagerly awaits, the question looms: Do humans survive, or has AI emerged victorious? Prepare to uncover the answer in The Creator on September 29, 2023.