The Creator trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways 

Gareth Edwards, the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla, is back to directing sci-fi action films with his upcoming release The Creator.

Hitting the big screen on September 29, 2023, the film features John David Washington in the lead role as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent.

The official trailer for Edwards' upcoming project was released on July 17, 2023. Co-created by director Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, The Creator follows the story of Joshua who is tasked with a mission to find and destroy the engineer of the weapon that can end the war between humankind and robots.

The synopsis of the movie reads:

"Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war-and mankind itself."

It continues:

"Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."

The upcoming film casts John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney.

The Creator - Three takeaways from the trailer

1) Gemma Chan as Joshua's wife, Maya trapped in South East Asia

The trailer starts with a scene of a nuclear warhead exploding over Los Angeles. The next scene moves on to Gemma Chan (Eternals, Submarine), Joshua's estranged wife, speaking for the robots, possibly planting the seed of doubt in his mind. She says:

"When the war started, they protected me. Took better care of me than humans would have."

Joshua reminds her that robots are not people but just programmed entities.

2) The AI weapon is a child

The trailer for the movie reveals that the AI weapon the humans are up against is a child named Alphie, played by Madeleine Yuna Voyles. John David Washington who plays Joshua receives instructions on his mission to retrieve the weapon.

Ralph Ineson as Andrews can be heard saying:

"Sergeant Taylor, we are this close to winning the war. But the AI are developing a super weapon. Retrieve it or they win."

As Joshua enters the core of the weapon and finds a child named Alphie inside it, he faces a moral dilemma in the face of war. Whether Alphie is The Creator or not is a mystery that shall unfold on the release of the film.

3) Joshua turns against his kind

While Joshua is on his mission and discovers a kid inside the AI weapon, the trailer shows him turning against his own kind to protect Alphie. He is asked by Drew:

"Do you have any idea what that thing is? She looks like a little girl now, but she's growing. Whoever has that kid, wins the war."

The following scene in The Creator's trailer shows Alphie taking out the power of the air base while Sturgill Simpson's character Shipley confronts Joshua asking him:

"Whose side are you on, huh?"

Produced by Regency Enterprises and eOne Films, the film has been shot on a budget of $86.1 million. The first look of the movie was revealed at the CinemaCon on April 26, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.