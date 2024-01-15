Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 4 Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 3 is set to continue the gripping narrative, weaving together mystery, intrigue, and the undeniable chemistry between Eliza Scarlet and Detective William Wellington. With the dramatic events of the previous episode, where gunshots echoed and The Duke's life hung in the balance, the anticipation for the next installment reaches a fever pitch.

In this article, we delve into the details that enthusiasts are craving — the release date and time of Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4 episode 3, where to catch the latest developments in Eliza and The Duke's investigations, and what twists and turns might await our beloved characters.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 3: Release date and time

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 8 PM on MASTERPIECE on PBS. The series is also available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, and Roku. The episode is titled Origins and will tell the story of how it all began, 12 years earlier, when The Duke and Eliza first meet.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 episode 2 recap

In the second episode of Miss Scarlet and The Duke season 4, Eliza Scarlet sought information on a cadaver but was informed by Barnabus Potts that details would only be shared with Detective William ‘The Duke’ Wellington.

Outside Turner’s Funeral Parlour, they discovered Theobald Turner's bloody hand, initiating their involvement in the case. As Detective Black took charge, Eliza criticized the investigation's inefficiency.

Facing a lack of cases and financial struggles, Eliza was eventually hired by Potts to investigate Theobald’s death. The plot thickened as Francesca Turner, Theobald’s sister, planned to sell the funeral parlor.

Investigations led to accusations against John Hardcastle, and Eliza received threatening messages. Amidst revelations of an affair between Hardcastle and Francesca, the episode took a darker turn when Eliza and The Duke confronted a suspect, resulting in a shootout.

Fitzroy informed Miss Scarlet of The Duke being shot and said they did not believe he would survive the surgery, leaving Eliza stunned and uncertain about his survival.

About the series

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is a period crime drama featuring Victorian detectives Eliza Scarlet and William Wellington. Premiering on Alibi in the UK on March 31, 2020, and PBS in the US on January 17, 2021, it follows Eliza, left financially strained after her father's death, as she takes over his detective agency in a male-dominated field.

Seeking assistance from childhood friend William Wellington, known as The Duke, she navigates London's crime-solving challenges. The series explores their complex relationship, with William looking up to Eliza's father as a mentor. Eliza's connections include her wealthy friend Rupert Parker and her housekeeper, Ivy.

The show, now in its fourth season, combines crime-solving, flirtation, and care between the protagonists, inspired by Elizabeth Bennet from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Eliza's refined appearance aids her in cases, while her partnership with William sparks both disputes and mutual respect. The narrative also involves Moses, a black criminal, aiding Eliza in the London underworld, highlighting their shared outsider status.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Miss Scarlet and the Duke in the US on PBS, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.