PBS' new drama series, Tom Jones, is expected to premiere on the channel on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of the titular character who falls in love with a heiress. It explores life in mid-18th century England, depicting the moral values and beliefs of that society.

The series features Solly McLeod in the lead role, along with many others portraying key supporting characters. It is based on Henry Fielding's iconic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.

PBS' Tom Jones trailer offers a peek into a profoundly nostalgic love story

PBS dropped the official trailer for Tom Jones on April 3, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the new series. The trailer opens with an intriguing voiceover that perfectly sets the tone for the series and establishes the premise. It says:

''Once upon a time there lived a boy called Tom. My Tom Jones.''

The trailer subsequently goes on to briefly depict several romantic moments between the two lead characters. It does not give away any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains a warm and lighthearted tone that fans of period romantic dramas would certainly enjoy. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per PBS Masterpiece:

''One of the greatest novels in the English language comes to MASTERPIECE in a four-part adaptation of Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones, giving a new twist to the tale of an illegitimate young man’s love for a beautiful heiress.''

Based on the official trailer and description, viewers can look forward to a powerful and emotional love story that explores several complex themes like love, prejudice, moral values, and family, among many more.

The series reportedly features a total of four episodes, which are expected to follow the standard weekly-release format, with a new episode dropping every Sunday until the finale on May 21, 2023.

A quick look at Tom Jones cast

The series will see Solly McLeod in the lead role of Tom, a young and passionate man. His whole world changes after he falls in love with a heiress. The show focuses on the numerous kinds of challenges that he faces in a deeply prejudiced society.

Solly McLeod looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly embodying his character's raw charisma and charm with astonishing ease. Fans can expect him to deliver a memorable performance in the show.

Apart from the new PBS romantic drama, McLeod has appeared in quite a few shows over the years like The Rising, House of the Dragon, and many more. Starring alongside McLeod in another important role is Sophie Wilde as Sophia. Sophia is the woman with whom Tom is deeply in love and their relationship defines the emotional core of the show.

Wilde looks equally brilliant and the two actors' stunning chemistry is one of the defining elements of the trailer. The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like James Fleet as Squire Allworthy, Hannah Waddingham as Lady Bellaston, Shirley Henderson as Aunt Western, and many more.

You can watch the first episode of Tom Jones on PBS on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes