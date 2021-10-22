Miss Squid Game? Here are 4 places fans must visit

Waiting for Squid Game season 2? Make the wait sweeter by visiting the locations where the hit show was filmed!

As Squid Game's success reaches an all-time high, local governments in South Korea have taken the opportunity to cash in on the show's fame, promoting locations used and mentioned in its making.

A number of visitors to Seoul have come up with a unique way to show off their love for the show. Using scenes from Squid Game, they went around looking for real life locations where the scene was filmed. The results are fascinating.

Seoul Government @Seoul_gov #SquidGame "Squid Game" has become Netflix's biggest series launch ever!Let's find out filming sites of Squid Game in Seoul with pictures.👉Yangjae Citizen's Forest - CU CVS - Namsan Dulle-gil - Ichon Hangang River Park

Iconic Squid Game locations that captured the show

Apart from Seoul, several other South Korean locations have been used or mentioned in Squid Game. Turns out, a number of them can be visited! So pack bags for a deep-dive into show's world, minus the violence and the blood.

1) Kyodong Elementary School

Kyodong Elementary School, in Seoul.

Starting right at the beginning, Kyodong Elementary School featured in the opening shot of Squid Game. In the first scene, a young boy, along with his mates in the neighborhood, can be seen playing the eponymous Squid Game. The shot set the scene for the rest of the show, juxtaposing childhood innocence against the game's inherent violence.

Fans of Squid Game can actually visit Kyodong Elementary School, which happens to be the oldest elementary school in Seoul, having opened in 1894!

2) Deokjeok Island and Guleop Island

The Squid Game Island is real? WTF !?! Just type Squid Game in Google Maps or Google Earth...

The mysterious location featured in Squid Game was Seongap Island in Incheon. Being private, it is not accessible to the general public. However, it is surrounded by several other equally picturesque islands where one can relive their Squid Game fantasies.

Sweet lift off.

Shot on my phone on Deokjeok Island.

Shot on my phone on Deokjeok Island. Sweet lift off.

Shot on my phone on Deokjeok Island. https://t.co/s0B69dNA37

Fans of the show can visit the neighboring islands of Deokjeok and Guleop. Boasting pristine white beaches and lush greenery, these islands promise an unforgettable experience, even for those who haven't watched the show. An added bonus: Deokjeok hosts a music festival every summer!

3) Jeju Island

No list of Squid Game's locations would be complete without Jeju Island. While Kang Sae Byeok and Ji Young never get to visit Jeju Island and have mojitos, viewers of the show can.

In episode 6 of Squid Game, Sae Byeok names Jeju Island as the place she would go if she won the game, because it looked “exotic and nothing like Korea.” If she had made it to Jeju, it would have surely lived up to her fantasies.

The volcanic island boasts gorgeous beaches, craters, and the longest lava tunnel in the world. Coupled with that, it houses an immense shield volcano, Mount Halla, at its very center.

Located on Jeju Island in South Korea, Manjanggul Lava Tube is unlike anywhere else on Earth. The underground beauty is an UNESCO World Heritage Site & tunnel-like caves snake for around 4.5 miles (7.4km). Stalactites & stalagmites, as well as the largest lava column in the world

4) Wolmi Theme Park

Located on Wolmido Island in Incheon, Wolmi Theme Park features for a short while in Episode 2 of Squid Game. While the show depicts the amusement park as a site for illegal dealings between gang members, Wolmi Theme Park is much less shady in real life.

VisitKorea @KoreanTravel If you go to Wolmido Island, you'll see Wolmi Theme Park. 💚

The theme park is a famous filming location for Korean shows.Wolmi Theme Park

📍 81, Wolmimunhwa-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon (인천광역시 중구 월미문화로 81) If you go to Wolmido Island, you'll see Wolmi Theme Park. 💚

The theme park is a famous filming location for Korean shows.Wolmi Theme Park

📍 81, Wolmimunhwa-ro, Jung-gu, Incheon (인천광역시 중구 월미문화로 81) https://t.co/2PSAs9KZ4b

While one can enter the park for free, they must pay for its rides. Apart from Squid Game, the park has also been featured in several other dramas, including It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Descendants of the Sun.

Apart from boasting a tremendous and meticulous narrative, Squid Game has also helped in boosting South Korea's tourism industry. So get on the next flight to Incheon, but be careful to stay away from Jang Deok Su and friends.

