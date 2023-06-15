Moana live action remake: Release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Disney has recently unveiled its intention to bring the beloved animated film, Moana, to life in a live-action adaptation. This decision is part of Disney's ongoing endeavors to breathe new life into its timeless animated classics. While specific details regarding the project remain limited, we have gathered the available information about the upcoming remake thus far.

Due to a variety of circumstances, including the Writers Guild of America's strike and the necessity to concentrate on post-production and visual effects for other endeavors, Disney has made modifications to its theatrical lineup, one of which involves the inclusion of this live-action film.

Originally slated for an untitled release on July 2, 2025, the movie's premiere date has been rescheduled to June 27, 2025. The undertaking was confirmed earlier this year by Dwayne Johnson during Disney's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Webcast. Johnson, known for lending his voice to the character of Maui in the animated film, mentioned that the project is still in its preliminary stages of development.

What will Moana live-action remake be about?

The critically acclaimed 2016 animated movie, Moana, recounts the courageous journey of a young heroine named Moana as she embarks on a dangerous voyage to save her people. Along the way, she encounters the demigod Maui, who becomes an invaluable ally in her quest.

This film garnered widespread acclaim from critics and quickly won over the hearts of fans, owing to its unforgettable characters, delightful songs, and breathtaking animation.

In the live-action remake, the story will largely adhere to the fundamental plot of the animated film. Moana will set sail to rescue her people from a dreadful curse. However, the live-action version is expected to be even more devoted to honoring Polynesian culture and will introduce fresh melodies and captivating traditional dances.

Although specific details concerning the live-action remake remain scarce, it is anticipated to capture the essence that made the original film so remarkable. It is worth noting that Auli'i Cravalho, the talented voice behind Moana in the animated version, will not reprise her role. Instead, she will take on a producer role for the film.

Moana remake is a part of Disney's latest strategy of converting its classics into live-action remakes

The Walt Disney Company has been entertaining audiences with its animated classics for over a century. Films like Snow White, Cinderella, and The Lion King have become iconic, and Disney princess films, including Moana, have captivated audiences worldwide.

In recent years, Disney has found success in remaking its animated films into live-action adaptations. In 2023 alone, both Peter Pan & Wendy and The Little Mermaid have been released as live-action films.

The live-action Moana remake is expected to follow in the footsteps of these successful adaptations. While further details about the plot and the rest of the cast have not been revealed yet, the announcement video featuring Dwayne Johnson, who will reprise his role as Maui, showcased his personal connection to the project.

The film will be directed by Thomas Kail, known for his work on Hamilton, and Johnson will also serve as an executive producer.

Fans of Moana can look forward to the live-action remake, which is set to honor the original film's spirit while introducing new elements to captivate audiences once again.

The film's release date is scheduled for June 27, 2025.

