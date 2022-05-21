Mombella mushroom teether recall 2022 explained amid suffocation fears

Eco Inspired Mushroom Teether Toy and Mombella Mimi Mushroom Teether have been removed from Amazon, however, they remain available on Walmart. This comes after the retail platform received asphyxiation concerns about the mushroom-style teethers.

Several parents who purchased the product “Mushroom Teether Toys for Newborn Babies, Toddlers, Infants, Relieve Sore Gum – BPA-Free Chew Toy” from Amazon received an email saying that the platform's product safety team has determined that the teether “has the potential to form a seal” at the back of a child’s throat “which could potentially lead to asphyxiation.” They have also urged customers to “stop using it immediately” and “dispose of the item.”

The Mombella and Eco Inspired teethers are silicon with a suction cup base that can be attached to a high chair tray or a table. Each mushroom-shaped teether has an antennae-style protrusion.

Mombella responds to Amazon withdrawing the product from the platform

According to reports, the Competition and Consumer Protection commission confirmed Amazon’s product withdrawal. They have issued an emergency recall for the teether toy for babies. They also announced that parents could contact Amazon and other places of purchase for a refund.

Currently, there are approximately 40 affected products in the Republic of Ireland.

Mombella took to its Instagram profile to speak about the product’s unavailability. The company wrote:

“The Mombella Mushroom was never recalled, but we have stopped selling on Amazon due to necessary applications. Our Mimi the Mushroom can be expected to get back on the shelf anytime soon.”

The brand also published a document on Instagram noting that the mushroom teether went through several suffocation tests. They pointed out that the teether’s “uneven rim” makes it difficult for the product to cause asphyxiation.

Contrary to the RTE’s statement, the manufacturer claimed that their product was not recalled and that a “safety issue has been identified.”

Along with the Eco-Inspired Mushroom Teether Toy and the Mombella Mushroom Teether being under scrutiny, UK’s Officer for Product safety and Standards has issued a recall for the Seewat Mushroom teether toy over similar suffocation concerns.

Though there has been no official recall of mushroom teethers in the US, Dr. Daniel Ganjian, M.D., a paediatrician at the Province Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California states that:

“Any time there is a product recall, if the product is similar to yours, you should take it away from your child.”

To help with teething pain, the AAP recommends using plastic and rubber toys. The organization also advises using damp, twisted, and frozen washcloths to massage the baby’s gums lightly.

