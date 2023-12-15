Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7, titled Will The Real May Please Stand Up?, will arrive on December 22, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The upcoming episode will reveal more secrets while posing new challenges. The episode 7 will focus on two storylines, delving into Lee’s past in the 1950s and the present time of 2015, as has been the case in each episode of the show. The plot will flawlessly pick up from where episode 6 ended.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7 is three episodes short of the season finale scheduled for January 2024. The monster series is an American show with a Japanese collaboration. Part of the MonsterVerse franchise, this is the second television series focusing on the organization, Monarch, that secretly works on Monsters and Titans. The plot focuses on Lee Shaw, who is in the monster search and management, played by Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 6 of the show.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7: Release date and time

The monster adventures will continue on the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7 is scheduled to drop on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12 midnight ET. It is customary for Apple TV+ to release its new episodes at midnight ET. Since all time zones will access the show simultaneously, the exact time for each region will be different.

The timings for monster-hunting in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7 for some of the regions are given in the table below.

Region Date and Time Pacific Time Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 9 pm Central Time Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12 am Brazil Time Friday, December 22, 2023, at 2 am British Time Friday, December 22, 2023, at 5 am Central European Time Friday, December 22, 2023, at 6 am Indian Standard Time Friday, December 22, 2023, at 10.30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12 pm Australian Central Time Friday, December 22, 2023, at 2 pm

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7: Where to watch

A scene from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

The show is an exclusive Apple TV+ production, accessible solely with a subscription to the channel. Interested viewers can get an Apple TV+ subscription package, which offers the first seven days of viewing for free.

Besides buying an Apple TV+ subscription package, customers of newly purchased Apple products or devices can also get a free subscription to the channel for three months from the date of purchase. Apple One bundle offers music, news, and fitness as other advantages.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 6: A quick recap

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 6, titled Terrifying Miracles, dropped on December 15, 2023, taking global-level action a notch higher. The CGI work on the Titans is eye-catching and the actors do their part convincingly.

The plot of the sixth episode presents the young Lee and Keiko at the Military Annual Summer Ball of 1955 where they plan to get hold of investors. However, they are ignored by the higher-ups. While they dance and flirt, Bill arrives with the information about another titan sighting.

As Bill and Keiko leave for Japan, Lee plans to handle the budget proposal to be tabled before the Military. However, Lee is worried about Keiko, his new romantic partner, and travels to Japan against orders. They use a device to draw the Titan out and Godzilla surfaces out of the waters, just as Lee and Keiko get close.

Lee and Keiko at the Military Ball (Image via Apple TV+)

After a failed bombing attempt, they are happy that Godzilla has survived. However, Keiko doesn’t want the news to reach the Military, while Lee is in a dilemma as he has to give some information. To complicate matters, Lee has been demoted for defying orders and Monarch has another in charge.

The story then shifts to 2015, where Duvall releases Lee, and they take Cate, May, and Kentaro from San Fransisco to travel to an African desert in search of Hiroshi. While they locate him at a specific set of coordinates, Hiroshi warns them not to come near the spot.

Simultaneously, Tim and his Monarch team, arrive there. Unexpectedly, Godzilla appears from underground and attacks them destroying a chopper. While the monster disappears after the attack, Cate, Lee, and their group survive the attack.

May discloses that she had sold them out in return for her freedom. The truth infuriates Cate who feels betrayed. She storms off as the team splits.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7: What to expect

Cate was upset at May's betrayal (Image via Apple TV+)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7 is titled Will The Real May Please Stand Up? Going by the title, the episode is likely to focus on May and her past after she reveals the truth about betraying Cate and Kentaro to save herself. She will be expected to explain her actions giving the viewers a glimpse into her previous life.

Viewers can expect flashbacks about May’s criminal past and how she disappeared in Tokyo. She will have to face the uncomfortable truth about the present conditions of her family and loved ones. Since going back to her past is not a possibility, May will need to reconcile with Cate and Kentaro and stay in the present in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7.

In the 1950s timeline, the three leads will likely have trouble adjusting to the demands of the new head of Monarch. Different approaches towards duty may bring a rift between Lee and Keiko. There is also a possibility that Keiko and Bill get together, while military rules will start playing havoc in their lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 7 will arrive worldwide on Apple TV+ on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the designated time for each region.