Monet McMichael x Dezi eyewear collection: Everything we know so far

Monet McMichael and Dezi eyewear, owned by Desi Perkins, have launched a capsule collection of eyewear. The social media influencers announced the launch of a limited edition Monet McMichael x Dezi collection of new eyewear on their Instagram pages on March 10, 2024.

Monet McMichael, 24, has always expressed her appreciation for Dezi shades on social media. This collaboration takes her passion for the Dezi brand a step further.

In an exclusive with WWD, McMichael says of the collaboration:

“When Desi approached me about working together, I immediately felt the synergy. I was so excited to provide my style and creative direction to a brand I have always loved, and work with someone who I look up to in this industry.”

The collection is set to launch in direct consumer stores and select Nordstrom retail sites in a price range of $79 to $90.

More details on the Monet McMichael x Dezi eyewear collection

The new eyewear silhouettes combine Dezi’s beloved designs with McMichael's new generation styles, culminating in shades that are both vintage fashion and modern at the same time.

The collection features three designs namely Moneybags, Montay and a silver chrome version of the brand's "Slick" frames. The Moneybag shades are dressed in gold accents and feature a rimless design, while the Montay comes in a bold and imposing design.

The Moneybag is inspired by the nickname given to McMichael during her high school softball era while the brown-framed Montay pays homage to the 24-year-old's alter ego. The collection is generally inspired by Claude Monet, whom Monet McMichael is named after.

Speaking to WWD about the collaboration, Desi Perkins of Dezi says:

“I came across Monet for the first time through a TikTok video on my For You Page; she was on a yacht with her friends and each of them were wearing Dezi eyewear.”

The designer recalls being drawn to McMichael’s masterful and unique way of video editing and content creation.

“I remember pulling my husband aside and being like, ‘Do you see this girl, the kind of content she’s creating? She’s incredible.'”

Perkins said further:

“We’re trying to expand our audience outside of what I have built for myself over the years. Going into retail is a huge part of that, and really just widening the net of our customer demographic is the goal, I would say, for this year.”

Dezi eyewear collection: Leveraging on the impact of social media

Monet McMichael and Desi Perkins are two social media powerhouses that have taken advantage of their huge following to promote their fashion brands. Perkins boasts 4.3 million followers on Instagram and a staggering 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube. Her huge following has contributed to the success of Dezi eyewear launched in 2020 and her sister business, Dezi Skin, launched a year later.

McMichael has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 419,000 subscribers on YouTube having started content creation at the age of nine. Her partnership with Dezi eyewear isn't her first rodeo in fashion as she co-designed a limited edition collection for Amazon in 2022 dubbed "The Drop".

The continuous success of these fashion influencers underscores the importance of social media in modern-day businesses.

The eyewear brand collaboration was announced on the Instagram page of the respective brands and is set to launch on March 21, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.