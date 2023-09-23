Monster High 2 cast list and characters explored

Monster High 2 is all set to air on Nickelodeon on Thursday, October 5, 2023. The film is a sequel to the 2022 film, titled Monster High: The Movie, and continues the story of Clawdeen, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein as they kick off their sophomore year in high school.

The movie depicts the various challenges and struggles the trio faces while also exploring the numerous quirky adventures they indulge in. Check out the official synopsis of the film, as per Nickelodeon's press release:

''Monster High 2 follows Clawdeen Wolf (Miia Harris), Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein (Ceci Balagot) as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The power of three is put to the test as they face even bigger challenges this year—new students, new powers, evolving friendships, and an even bigger threat that could not only tear their friendship apart, but could change the world forever.''

The description further states,

''The movie will also introduce new character Toralei (Salena Qureshi), a feisty British were-cat, back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.''

Monster High 2 stars Miia Harris in one of the key roles, along with various others playing major supporting characters. The film is directed by Todd Holland, with Matt Eddy, Billy Eddy, and Holland serving as writers.

Monster High 2 cast list: Who stars in Nickelodeon's fantasy film?

1) Miia Harris as Clawdeen Wolf

Miia Harris reprises her role as Clawdeen Wolf in Nickelodeon's Monster High 2. Clawdeen was the major focal point of the first film, and she'll continue to play a significant role in the sequel.

Harris continues to impress in her role in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver another riveting performance in the movie. She's widely known for her performances in A Friend of the Family, No Exit, and The Hill.

2) Nayah Damasen as Draculaura

Nayah Damasen returns as Draculaura in the new fantasy film. She's expected to be the focus of the story in the sequel. Draculaura features prominently in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the narrative.

Damasen has received critical acclaim for her performance in the first film and is expected to deliver another fine performance in the sequel. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include black-ish, Cipher, and many more.

3) Ceci Balagot as Frankie

Ceci Balagot is another returning cast member who reprises the role of Frankie in Monster High 2. Frankie will continue to play a major role in the story. The original film did not explore his character in great detail, but the sequel is expected to focus more on him along with Draculaura. Balagot has previously starred in Dispatches from Elsewhere, Girl Meets World, A History of Radness, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars various others in important supporting/minor roles. These include:

Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon

Salena Qureshi as Toralei Stripe

Steve Valentine as Dracula

Kyra Leroux as Demi Boovais

Lilah Fitzgerald as Ghoulia Yelps

Don't forget to catch Monster High 2 on Nickelodeon on Thursday, October 5, 2023.