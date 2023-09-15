Monster High 2 unveils release date, promotional poster, and more

This spooky season, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are releasing Monster High 2, taking us back once again to Monster High and the adventures of the protagonists, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein. The upcoming movie will take forward the story of Monster High: The Movie, which made its debut last year on October 6, 2022, and take us on another epic musical adventure.

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have finally released more details and a poster for the movie and have also disclosed the release date. Monster High 2 will make its debut just in time for Halloween season, on October 5, 2023. The movie is coming to our screens exactly a year after the release of the first part of the franchise.

What is Monster High 2 all about? Watch the new trailer of Monster High 2 here

Monster High 2 takes forward the story of Monster High: The Movie and follows our beloved protagonists, Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein, as they enter sophomore year at Monster High. The new year brings with it bigger challenges and even bigger dangers and the power of three will be put to the test as they begin this year as new students.

There will be new friendships evolving, old bonds falling apart, and more importantly, new powers to be explored. All the while, they will be contending with an even bigger threat that will threaten to tear their friendship apart and also change the world forever.

Co-Heads of Co-Heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, had commented about the sequel when it was announced, saying:

"We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience. Monster High's message of embracing one's unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters."

There is no doubt that Monster High 2 will deliver another epic musical adventure, and follow the success of its predecessor to quickly become the number one kids and family movie on Paramount+ in the very first week of its debut.

Where to watch the movie?

The new installment of the Monster High movie is based on the beloved Mattel toy franchise, will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ from Thursday, October 5, 2023. The movie will make its television premiere on Nickelodeon on the same day at 7 pm ET/PT. The channel is also bringing us encore presentations every weekend in October, as part of Nickelodeon's Monster Movie Madness initiative. Nickelodeon also announced that it is also bringing back the animated series Monster High this fall.

Cast list explored

Monster High 2 is set to return with Miia Harris as Clawdeen Wolf, Nayah Damasen as Draculaura, and Ceci Balagot as Frankie Stein.

The cast also includes Case Walker as Deuce Gorgon, Marci T. House as Headmistress Bloodgood, Scotch Ellis Loring as Clawdeen's father, Apollo, Steve Valentine as Draculaura's father, Dracula, Jy Prishkulnik as Cleo de Nile, Lina Lecompte as Lagoona, Justin Derickson as Heath Burns, Lilah Fitzgerald as Ghoulia, Nasiv Sall as Abbey Bominable, Bonale Fambrini as Ellis, Kyra Leroux as Demi Boovais, and Ana Ortiz as Zamara Prue.

We will also be introduced to a new character, Toralei, played by Salena Qureshi, a feisty British were-cat, who is back after a year abroad in Scaris, France.

Directed and executive produced by Todd Holland from a script written by Matt and Billy Eddy, Monster High 2 is coming soon on Paramount+.