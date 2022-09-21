Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 2 review - One foot in the past, one in the future?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 21, 2022, with all ten episodes chronicling the life of the infamous serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

The first episode set the tone for the rest of the series as Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) sat in the interrogation room to tell his story and all the crimes that came with it.

The second episode was incredibly dark, delving into many important aspects of Dahmer's life, such as his rocky childhood and his obsessive nature, which later developed into a full-fledged killer instinct.

It also showed how the killer usually took his prey and eluded the authorities with his conviction and manner of speaking. The episode also highlighted society's discomfort with homosexuals, which may have been one of the main reasons Dahmer was not properly investigated. Read on for a detailed review of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 2.

Trigger Warning- Sensitive content ahead

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 2: Still too shallow to understand the character

If the debut episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story set the stage up for the murderer's story, the second episode started exploring it at the grassroots level. The brilliantly coordinated color scheme and background score immediately gave out an air of tension and discomfort as the episode began.

Young Jeffrey is portrayed as a victim of a tense household, uninvolved parenting, and general neglect. It is common knowledge that no one is born a criminal. But Jeffrey's origin story seemed a little flat. This isn't the first time his past has been revealed in the series, but it wasn't enough to explain why he was interested in what he did in this episode.

The troubled childhood depicted in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story's second episode was a convincing portrait of a child plagued by many things, but it did not concretely hint at what made him the way he was. One of the reasons for this could be the less screen time dedicated to this segment of his life.

The episode concluded with another murder, this time of a 14-year-old boy. This was possibly the time when his next-door neighbour Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash) became involved and attempted to apprehend the murderer. Even after she reported it to the police, Dahmer convinced the officers that the young boy was his drunk boyfriend.

This entire sequence was also a commentary on the unease people felt at the time about homosexuals and homosexuality. It was clear from the actions of the two police officers who attempted to investigate Dahmer.

The cannibalistic murderer appeared to have little trouble convincing them that it was all a misunderstanding. Perhaps if society was not so opposed to homosexuality, the officers could have conducted a more thorough investigation and apprehended the criminal right away.

The last scene also showed Glenda reporting the incident again. If the series sticks to the facts, Glenda's honest attempts will be in vain. This episode established the series' mood and tone, and the following episodes will look to delve deeper into the killer's mind.

All the episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far