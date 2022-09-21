Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 4 review: The return to the old ways, done in style

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered with 10 episodes on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The show has established itself as a force to be reckoned with over the last three episodes, particularly the third episode, which explored Jeffrey's first taste of murder and perversion. The fourth episode, which was over an hour long, had a lot of material to cover.

Titled The Good Boy Box, the fourth episode aptly depicted Jeffrey Dahmer after his graduation and his first kill. it dealt with a lot of complex themes like perversion, sexual drive, and the recurring urge after his first taste of murder. It also depicted Jeffrey's attempt to fit in with society, which eventually led to another crime, with Jeffrey gradually embracing his true nature.

Read on for a detailed review of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 4.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 4 review: How long can killer urges be suppressed?

The fourth episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story began with Jeffrey's confession about the murder and how he managed to suppress his urges for nearly a decade after murdering the unassuming hitchhiker in a fit of rage. This episode depicted everything that happened between his first kill and his subsequent return to that life.

The story artfully portrayed how Jeffrey was pushed by his father to join the United States army, where he soon became a medic due to his interest in anatomy and biology. Though he managed to live a relatively normal life, glimpses of perversion and obsession crept in uncannily. The plot also followed his various moves while living with his father and stepmother as well as his alcoholism.

He tried to tell his father about his perversion in a well-planned sequence, but his father was hesitant. Instead of listening to his son, the elder Dahmer enlisted him in the army. These are minor occurrences that characterised the murderer's slow but steady progression. There were also numerous minor incidents demonstrating Jeffrey Dahmer's unstable mental state, such as his heated argument with his grandmother.

This episode, humanized the man behind the title of the Milwaukee Cannibal. Though Dahmer appeared to be a victim of his circumstances, this episode demonstrated how he had a chance to escape his past, but instead chose to return to it.

This followed a brilliant and vibrant carnival sequence. This well-shot sequence, which featured some of the series' best cinematography to date, intimately observed Dahmer's slow breakdown, which eventually culminated in him publicly self-pleasuring and being arrested. Evan Peters was the star once more, and he was helped in bringing the era to life by some fantastic technicians.

Following this, Jeffrey continued on his perverse path, eventually ending up in a gay bar. Though he satisfied his sexual needs, it turned out that it was insufficient for the man. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 4 concluded with another murder, effectively resuming the murder streak.

The subsequent episodes will almost certainly focus on the numerous murders that defined Dahmer's journey.

All the episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming on Netflix.

