Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Episode 5 review- A more dramatic take on the infamous story

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped all ten Netflix episodes on September 21, 2022. The mini-series starring Evan Peters chronicles the infamous tale of Jeffrey Dahmer, a convicted serial killer and cannibal whose mention meant havoc in the 1980s. The ten-episode series is an incredibly bold take on the serial killer's life.

The first four episodes established the making of the killer. The fifth episode, which is also the halfway mark of the series, explored the compulsion of a murderer in a confession tape format. The fifth episode was also far more dramatic and tense than all the episodes before it. The entire premise was also backed by some great technical work from the crew. This episode was directed by Jennifer Lynch.

Read on for a detailed review of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 5 picks up the pace of the series

The fifth episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was tense from its opening moment. This episode was very different from the ones that came before it, as it featured several elements that the show did not explore before. The emotional aspect of the whole ordeal and the stress it put on the family members is one of the things that this episode explored in detail through Jeffrey's father, Lionel Herbert Dahmer (Richard Jenkins).

The fifth episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story opened with Jeffrey Dahmer in the confession room, talking about his crime and explaining how it had developed into a compulsion. He still lived with his grandmother, so it also posed several risks, which the killer was aware of. His conversation with the detectives was a crucial building block in the serial killer's story. Like the previous episode, this episode also perfected the depiction of those tiny nuances that came with being a serial killer.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story episode 5 was arguably the best-paced episode until now. This was mainly due to a host of very well-curated tension points. There were multiple instances, as revealed in this episode, where Jeffrey came very close to being discovered.

However, one can only be so careful. This episode also showed how his father and the authorities smelled something fishy about him. He was eventually convicted of molestation and sentenced to jail. This was the point when this episode explored the emotional aspect of the crime. Lionel completely broke down and regretted not paying enough attention to his son. Though he did not know the true nature of his son, it still broke him.

The episode's final sequence saw Jeffrey getting out of prison and returning to his old ways. This established the compulsion he spoke of at the beginning of the episode. It was something that he could not get rid of.

With so much already down, the following five episodes will see things develop even further with Jeffrey Dahmer.

All the episodes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story are now streaming on Netflix. Check it out if you are a bonafide fan of thrillers.

