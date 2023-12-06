Moody Blues members list explored as co-founder Denny Laine dies aged 79

The popular musician, Denny Laine, who co-founded Moody Blues and Wings, passed away on December 5, 2023. The family of the musician confirmed the news and clarified that the Moody Blues member passed away due to after suffering from COVID-related lung problems, as he had acquired multiple infections, along with a life-threatening disease, ILD.

As Denny passed away at the age of 79, his wife Elizabeth Hines announced the death of her husband and stated:

“I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favourite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week. He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation centre and eventually home.”

Born as Brian Hines in 1944, Denny formed the Moody Blues with other members like Ray Thomas, Mile Pinder, Graeme Edge, and Clint Warwick in 1964. The band released its first song in September 1964, Steal Your Heart Away, which became an instant hit, and contributed to the success of the band, Moody Blues.

After forming Moody Blues in 1964, Denny Laine left the band in 1966

Denny Laine started his career as a musician with the band, the Diplomats, which included other members like Bev Bevan. He then met Ray Thomas and Mike Pinder, and the three musicians then formed the band, The Moody Blues, in 1964. In the band, Denny was the guitarist and vocalist, while Mike played the role of the keyboardist.

Ray Thomas was the woodwind player, whereas Clint Warwick was the bassist. The drummer for The Moody Blues was Graeme Edge. As the band formed in 1964, the Moody Blues, initially an R&B rock band, gained rapid acclaim with their hit single Go Now, showcasing Denny Laine's powerful vocals.

Undergoing a remarkable transformation in 1966 with the classic lineup featuring Ray Thomas, Mike Pinder, Graeme Edge, John Lodge, and Justin Hayward, they collaborated with producer Tony Clarke to craft the groundbreaking concept album, Days Of Future Passed. Influenced by British psychedelia, the album produced hits like Nights In White Satin and Tuesday Afternoon.

By this time, Denny had left the band and was replaced by Justin Hayward. Furthermore, after Denny’s exit, the lineup of Hayward, Lodge, Pinder, Thomas, and Edge remained as it is for more than 12 years, and together, they released many smashing hits like One the Threshold of a Dream, A Question of Balance, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, etc.

As the band grew popular, it also began touring to other cities and countries. However, the lineup of the band completely changed when Ray Thomas, one of the founding members, passed away in January 2018, and Edge passed away in November 2021.

Social media users are also pouring in tributes and remembering Denny, who was popular for his albums like Ahhh…Laine, Holly Days, Japanese Tears, Anyone Can Fly, and singles like Say You Don’t Mind, Too Much in Love and Why Did You Come? At the moment, the family of the deceased musician has not revealed the funeral and memorial service details.