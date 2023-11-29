"He’s a phenom!": Fans go feral as Jungkook becomes the first Asian Act to have a song enter Top 5 tracks globally on Spotify Wrapped history

BTS member Jeon Jungkook became the first Asian act to have a song enter the Top 5 on Spotify's list as of November 29, 2023. The singer was the fourth most streaming singer on Spotify Wrapped's 2023 list. The other singers on the list included Taylor Swift as the most-streamed singer, followed by Bad Bunny in the second place.

Jungkook's song Seven (feat. Latto) was the highest-placed song by an Asian artist. Apart from this, the track has also achieved one billion Spotify plays in the shortest span for any song. When fans saw the Wrapped announcement, they were incredibly excited to see the BTS maknae on the list. They took X, formerly Twitter to laud him with one fan even saying, "He's a phenom" while praising the singer.

"Spotify Wrapped" is a popular marketing strategy and a successful campaign by the music streaming giant that releases on the platform by the end of every year. It began in 2016 and lets users see an overview of the statistics on their usage of the platform over the course of the year while encouraging them to share it on social media.

Users can share their customized listening history with the yearly Spotify Wrapped promotion. A list of the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and other content is provided to users in this feature.

"Proud of you Jungkook": Fans lavish praise on the BTS idol for another achievement

BTS' Jungkook has been dominating ever since he began his career as a solo artist. After smashing the record in 108 days, his song Seven featuring American rapper Latto is currently the fastest song to reach one billion listens on Spotify. Jungkook surpassed the 112-day record established by Miley Cyrus's single Flowers in August 2023.

As mentioned earlier, his song Seven (feat. Latto) is now part of Spotify's Billions Club, an official playlist featuring songs that have received over one billion plays on the platform. Additionally, in the 2023 year-end Spotify Wrapped list, along with SZA's Kill Bill, Miley Cyrus's Flowers, and other songs, Jungkook's Seven ranks at #4.

BTS Golden Maknae surpassed 1 Billion streams on his debut solo single Seven on October 31, 2023. The accomplishment follows the track which debuted at No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 3 Official U.K. Singles Chart debuts in the first week of its release in July 2023. Billboard further called him the highest-charting debut by a solo Korean act ever.

Meanwhile, the Standing Next To You singer shared a recorded message a part of Spotify Wrapped for his fans and global listeners which only delighted his fans. They took to X to laud the BTS idol for his victories even stating that they were proud of him.

The 26-year-old singer from BTS released his debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, which became one of the most successful albums of the year. It climbed to No.1 on the iTunes Charts within an hour of its release on the same day.

Jungkook then went on to become the only K-pop artist to sell over 2.5 million album copies in Hanteo in the first week of his album release. The artist also won the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards for his debut solo single Seven which is a pre-release track from his album GOLDEN.

Seven also won the "Best Song" at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Award (EMAs) on November 6, 2023. Additionally, the singer also won his second MTV EMA award on the same day for the "Best K-Pop."

It has been confirmed that BTS Jungkook will enroll in the military in December 2023. Star News reports that on December 12, 2023, the idol and Jimin will apply to serve in the front-line forces, while on December 11, BTS members Namjoon and Taehyung will enlist in the back-line or support troops.