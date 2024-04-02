Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook to reportedly lead a new tvN webtoon-based drama titled Black Salt Dragon

Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook are reported to feature in the upcoming drama He's the Black Dragon (literal title), which is reportedly being considered to be aired on tvN. On April 2, 2024, South Korean media outlet STAR NEWS reported that the True Beauty actress is being considered to star alongside Twinkling Watermelon's famed actor Choi Hyun-Wook.

Hyejin Yang's Naver Webtoon of the same name is the inspiration for this next romantic comedy-drama. The drama adaptation will depict the story of a male and female protagonist who first meet in an online game in the 2000s, fall in love, and eventually cross paths in real life.

Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook reportedly considering the project with positivity

The narrative of He's the Black Dragon centers on the developing romance between a male and female student who first met online in the early 2000s while immersed in a video game as two players.

The webtoon revolves around this key relationship, which advances the plot and addresses issues of identity, connection, and the fuzziness of the lines separating reality from the virtual world. Hence, when the two leads eventually meet in real life, their friendship grows stronger as they explore simulated vistas together, stretching beyond the virtual world.

On April 2, 2024, STAR NEWS reported that both actors have not given their final nod to the project that Studio Dragon is producing. Lee Soo-Hyun, who oversaw Moon Ga-Young's earlier dramas, Shooting Stars and Find Me in Your Memory, will be directing He's the Black Dragon.

As per reports, pre-production will begin in June 2024, and the drama will go into production. The upcoming drama, slated to air on tvN, will be produced by Studio Dragon. Meanwhile, a representative from tvN mentioned that both actors are currently considering the project, and its release is yet to be determined.

"Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook are currently reviewing their casting offers for ‘He’s the Black Dragon.’ It’s also true that discussions are underway regarding its airing on tvN." (shared by an official from tvN)

Furthermore, netizens are curious about the pairing between the 27-year-old Dolce & Gabbana global ambassador and rising actor Choi Hyun-Wook, who is just 22.

Meanwhile, Choi Hyun-Wook's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has expressed how excited he is about the part in He's the Black Dragon and how committed he is to bringing this character to life and making a positive impact on the production.

Previously, Moon Ga-young has demonstrated her adaptable acting abilities in dramas like True Beauty and Find Me in Your Memory, where she infused her role with nuance and charm. In the meantime, Choi Hyun-Wook—who became well-known for his parts in You Are My Spring Undercover and Twinkling Watermelon—would embody the charm and genuineness of his character.

Amidst the ongoing hype around the drama in the entertainment sector, interested parties are carefully assessing the situation and waiting for more information on casting choices and production specifics.

More about Moon Ga-Young and Choi Hyun-Wook

The 22-year-old South Korean actor Choi Hyun-Wook won everyone's hearts with his performance in the popular Korean drama Twinkling Watermelon, where he played one of the four main leads.

He won the Best New Actor award at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards for his work in the SBS television programs Racket Boys and Taxi Driver. Additionally, he also featured in D.P. 2 (2021–2023), Twinkling Watermelon (2023), Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

Meanwhile, Moon Ga-Young starred alongside South Korean actor Kim Seon-Ho in BIGBANG Daesung's latest music video for his single Falling Slowly, released on March 5, 2024. She also attended Dolce & Gabbana's fashion presentation at the Paris Fashion Week in March 2024.