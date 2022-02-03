Moonfall Canada release canceled: Cause explored as Roland Emmerich-directorial gears up for US premiere

Roland Emmerich’s latest big-budget disaster flick, Moonfall, has reportedly canceled plans for a theatrical release in Canada amidst the raging pandemic.

WIth classics like the 1996’s Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow (2004), 2012 (2009), and White House Down (2013) credited to his name, Emmerich has made a name for himself in Hollywood's sci-fi disaster genre. His latest masterpiece, which was shot in Montreal in 2020, is all set for theatrical release.

Moonfall canceled in Canada dut to pandemic restrictions

Moonfall @MoonfallFilm Go see COMING IN HOTGo see #MOONFALL in @IMAX this Thursday & get a free NFT with your ticket purchase! COMING IN HOT 🚨 Go see #MOONFALL in @IMAX this Thursday & get a free NFT with your ticket purchase! https://t.co/C72JfynK6I

After numerous delays due to the pandemic, the sci-fi will finally hit theaters across the United States on February 4. However, the movie will not be released in theaters across Canada. Distributor Mongrel Media announced that the film’s theatrical release in Canada has been canceled due to the uncertainty over closure of cinemas.

Canadian movie theaters recently closed down due to the omicron outbreak. COVID-19 restrictions were tightened and hotspots like Toronto and Montreal were identified where lockdowns were imposed. However, things are looking bright now and a staggered reopening is now in effect.

Despite this, the distributors are not taking any risk of releasing the cinema in Canadian theaters. Daniel Séguin, senior vice-president of national operations at Cineplex has responded to this decision by saying:

“We are disappointed to learn that the distributor of the film Moonfall has no plans for a theatrical release in Canada.”

What is Moonfall about?

Moonfall @MoonfallFilm Check out the highlights from last night's #MOONFALL premiere! Only 3 more days until you can see it in theaters & IMAX. Check out the highlights from last night's #MOONFALL premiere! Only 3 more days until you can see it in theaters & IMAX. https://t.co/COSzrqoDjt

Directed by Emmerich, who also co-wrote the script alongside Harold Kloser, and Spenser Cohen, the sci-fi sees the moon knocked out of orbit and put on a collision course with Earth.

The planet now faces a huge threat, and to save it from destruction, astronauts Jocinda "Jo" Fowler and Brian Harper teamed up with conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman, to investigate why the moon shifted course. However, this investigation reveals some deep dark secrets about the moon which were never heard before.

The film boasts of a stellar cast that includes Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Halle Berry, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland.

The latest Emmerich sci-fi will be released exclusively in theaters across the United States on February 4, 2022.

