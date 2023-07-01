Moonshine cast list and characters explored

Moonshine, a Canadian comedy-drama, is set to make its debut on The CW at 9:00 pm EST on July 7, 2023, after previously airing on CBC in 2021. The series revolves around the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings embroiled in a fierce power struggle over their family business.

Moonshine is fueled by the creative genius of Sheri Elwood as its talented creator. The exceptional cast, including Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, and Emma Hunter, skillfully breathe life into the complex and vibrant characters that drive this raucous dramedy. Their captivating performances offer depth and authenticity, ensuring an engaging and entertaining viewing experience.

The official synopsis of Moonshine reads:

"Moonshine is a raucous one-hour dramedy that tells the story of the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control over the family business."

Moonshine cast includes talents like Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, Emma Hunter, and others

Moonshine explores the complexities of familial relationships, ambition's consequences, and human resilience. With witty dialogue, compelling storytelling, and vibrant characters, it unveils the layers of the Finley-Cullen family's battle for control over their empire. The exceptional cast assembled for this journey includes:

1) Jennifer Finnigan as Lidia Finley-Cullen

Jennifer Finnigan takes on the role of Lidia Finley-Cullen in the captivating series Moonshine.

Before this role, Finnigan showcased her acting prowess in various notable projects. She is widely recognized for her Emmy Award-winning performance in the drama series The Bold and the Beautiful. Additionally, she has starred in acclaimed series Close to Home and Tyrant.

2) Anastasia Phillips as Rhian Finley-Cullen

Anastasia Phillips brings her remarkable talent to the role of Rhian Finley-Cullen in this show.

Known for her versatile performances, Phillips has captivated audiences with her previous works. Her notable roles include Grace Day in Reign, Alison Trent in Bomb Girls, and Jane in Tammy's Always Dying.

3) Emma Hunter as Nora Finley-Cullen

Emma Hunter stars as Nora Finley-Cullen in this comedy-drama, bringing her exceptional talent to the forefront of the series.

With a successful entertainment career, Hunter is renowned for her work as a comedian, writer, and actress. Her past works include appearances on various comedy shows and hosting gigs, as well as roles in popular TV series and films like 3-Way, Mary Goes Round, and The Broken Heart Gallery.

4) Tom Stevens as Ryan Finley-Cullen

Tom Stevens portrays the character of Ryan Finley-Cullen in this series. With his exceptional talent, Stevens brings depth and complexity to the role of Ryan, adding to the captivating dynamics of the Finley-Cullen family.

Stevens has showcased his acting prowess in various notable works, including TV series Wayne and Catastrophe.

Other notable cast members include:

Farid Yazdani as Oscar Finley-Cullen

Alexander Nunez as Sammy Finley-Cullen

Jonathan Silverman as Daniel Bennett

Celia Owen as Eleanor Bennett

Allegra Fulton as Jill LeBlanc

Peter MacNeill as Ken Finley-Cullen

James Gilbert as Terry Gallagher

Corrine Koslo as Bea Finley-Cullen

Erin Darke as Crystal Leblanc

Steve Lawrence as Bruce Barrington

Calem MacDonald as Finn Bennett

Produced by Six Eleven Media and Entertainment One, each episode of the series runs for 60 minutes, offering a captivating and immersive storytelling experience.

Moonshine will be available to watch on The CW at 9:00 pm EST on July 7, 2023.

