Moonshine on The CW: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Moonshine, an uproarious one-hour dramedy, is an upcoming Canadian TV series set to premiere on The CW at 9 pm EST on July 7, 2023. Previously aired on CBC in 2021, Moonshine revolves around the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings engaged in a fierce power struggle over the family business.

This comedy series boasts an impressive crew, with Sheri Elwood as the series' talented creator. Leading the cast are the stellar talents of Jennifer Finnigan, Anastasia Phillips, and Emma Hunter. Their captivating performances bring to life the complex and vibrant characters at the heart of this raucous dramedy.

As Moonshine progresses, it intricately weaves together moments of comedy, drama, and emotional turmoil. Amidst the chaos, unexpected alliances form, unlikely friendships emerge, and personal growth becomes an unforeseen consequence of the family's tumultuous journey.

What to expect from Moonshine: The Finley-Cullens' battle for family business supremacy takes center stage

Moonshine explores the complexities of familial relationships, the consequences of unchecked ambition, and the resilience of the human spirit. Through its witty dialogue, compelling storytelling, and vibrant characters, the series invites viewers on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride that unveils the multifaceted layers of the Finley-Cullen family's battle for control over their treasured empire.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intense power struggle within the Finley-Cullen family, as they battle for control over their cherished family business. We witness the complex dynamics and strained relationships between the adult half-siblings as they maneuver and plot against each other, driven by their ambitions and desires.

The trailer hints at the deep-rooted dysfunction within the family, highlighting the conflicts, secrets, and betrayals that threaten to tear them apart. As the stakes rise, we catch glimpses of the explosive confrontations, emotional turmoil, and unexpected alliances that will shape the narrative of this comedy drama.

Moonshine cast and crew

This captivating television series was created by Sheri Elwood and initially aired on CBC Television, where it premiered on September 14, 2021. This drama is brought to life by a team of talented executive producers, including Jocelyn Hamilton, Charles Bishop, and Sheri Elwood.

The series is produced by Six Eleven Media and Entertainment One, with each episode having a running time of 60 minutes, allowing for a rich and immersive storytelling experience.

The cast of this Canadian TV series brings a captivating array of characters to life. Jennifer Finnigan portrays Lidia Finley-Cullen, while Anastasia Phillips shines as Rhian Finley-Cullen. Emma Hunter charms as Nora Finley-Cullen, and Tom Stevens adds depth as Ryan Finley-Cullen. Alexander Nunez brings intrigue to the role of Sammy Finley-Cullen, while Erin Darke adds complexity as Crystal Leblanc.

Farid Yazdani delivers intensity as Oscar Finley-Cullen and Allegra Fulton brings authenticity to Jill LeBlanc. Jonathan Silverman adds intrigue as Daniel Bennett and Calem MacDonald portrays Finn Bennett. Together, this talented cast ensures that this is a captivating series, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating each new episode.

Moonshine premieres on The CW at 9 pm EST on July 7, 2023.

