Morrissey You Are The Quarry Concerts 2024: Tickets, presale, venues, and more 

Morrissey's "You Are The Quarry Concerts 2024" is scheduled to be held on January 26, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and on January 27, 2024, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. The two concerts will be in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the singer's album of the same name.

The singer announced the two new concerts, which will feature special guest She Wants Revenge, via a post on his official Instagram account on December 1, 2023.

The presale for the tour will be available on December 6, 2023, and can be accessed via Live Nation. There will also be a presale on December 7, 2023, which can be accessed via Ticketmaster.

General tickets will be available on December 8, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website as well as via Ticketmaster.

Morrissey's You Are The Quarry Concerts 2024 dates

Morrissey released his seventh studio album, You Are the Quarry, on May 17, 2004. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Swedish album chart. The album also peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.

Now, the singer is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album with the newly announced concerts, the dates and venues of which are both written below:

January 26, 2024 - Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

January 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, California, at Kia Forum

The singer will also perform in Mexico in February 2024, the date and venue for which are also given below:

February 3, 2024, Mexico City, Mexico, at Palacio de los Deportes

Morrissey's debut studio album was released in 1988

Morrissey's music career began with The Smiths, an English rock band featuring himself as lead vocalist as well as Johnny Marr on guitars and harmonica, Andy Rourke on bass, and drummer Mike Joyce.

The band achieved commercial acclaim with their third studio album, The Queen Is Dead, which was released on June 10, 1986. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.

After the band's disbandment, Morrissey embarked on a solo music career, releasing his debut studio album, Viva Hate, on March 14, 1988. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

The singer released his next major solo studio album, Vauxhall and I, on March 14, 1994. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart as well as at number 5 on the Irish album chart.

On April 3, 2006, the singer released his eighth studio album, Ringleader of the Tormentors. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK and Swedish studio album charts. The album remains his last majorly successful studio album.

Speaking about his career in an exclusive interview with Fox News on October 20, 2023, the singer stated:

"I really, really believed it would be one year at the very beginning. I spoke to the gods, and I said I'd be very, very happy if it's just one year. I'm a pathetically humble person."

Aside from his main studio albums, Morrissey also had success with his first compilation album, Bona Drag, which was released on October 14, 1990. The gold-certified album peaked at number 9 on the UK album chart.