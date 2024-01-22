Mortal Kombat 2 officially wraps filming

The highly anticipated release of Mortal Kombat 2 is drawing closer following the completion of filming for the movie. Producer Todd Garner hints about the movie's production nearing its end, and actor Lewis Tan's recent Instagram post from the wrap-up party of the shoot has generated a great deal of enthusiasm among fans eagerly awaiting the movie's release.

Filming for Mortal Kombat 2 began strongly in November 2023, but it faced delays, like many other Hollywood projects, due to strikes by WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Since then, the sequel has had a relatively swift and successful shoot. Along with screenwriter Jeremy Slater, Simon McQuoid also returned to helm the follow-up movie.

Mortal Kombat 2 is an upcoming American martial arts fantasy movie. It is based on Ed Boon and John Tobias's computer game franchise Mortal Kombat. Directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Jeremy Slater, the movie continues the Mortal Kombat film series. This picture follows 2021's Mortal Kombat as the fourth installment.

Max Huang's update on Mortal Kombat 2

Actor Max Huang, who plays Kung Lao, declared on Instagram on Sunday that primary photography on the project had finally ended. At the wrap party for the sequel, the actor also shared a ton of behind-the-scenes photos with a number of his co-stars.

The news that Mortal Kombat 2 has completed filming is exciting for fans eagerly anticipating the next installment since 2021. However, the release date is still unconfirmed.

Several artists associated with the movie replied to the post. Lewis Tan (who plays Cole Young) called Huang's character "The Great KL". "So glad we finally met mate!" was how Desmond Chiam (who plays King Jerrod in the follow-up) responded. Jax actor Mehcad Brooks also penned "Gods and Goddesses," referring to the ensemble standing together. Queen Sindel actor Ana Thu Nguyen wrote just "MK FAM."

The cast of Mortal Kombat 2

Todd Garner teased several characters with a few set photos, including two images showing Johnny Cage's entry in Mortal Kombat 2, where Karl Urban, star of The Boys, will portray him. In one, the famous fighter's belt buckle was displayed, and in another, his jacket's initials were the focus of attention.

Garner shared a few more ambiguous pictures, but one of them featured a close-up of Tati Gabrielle as Jade—though it didn't reveal much of her outfit.

Additional cast members that will feature in the movie include Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Martyn Ford (Shao Khan), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Joe Taslim (Bi-Han), and Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion).

What happened in Mortal Kombat 1?

Due to his distinct birthmark and ancestry, Tan's character Cole Young, a descendant of Scorpion in the Mortal Kombat 1 film, was selected to defend Earthrealm in the Mortal Kombat tournament.

The safety of Earth is at risk as the strongest fighters from Earthrealm compete against those from Outworld in this age-old tournament. Earthrealm prevails, but a rematch is imminent as Hanzo's former foe, the zombie Noob Saibot, makes a cameo appearance, alluding to the Mortal Kombat universe's reoccurring theme of resurrection.

Video game stars, including Josh Lawson's Kano, Jessica McNamee's Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero, Tadanobu Asano's Raiden, Mehcad Brooks' Jax, and Max Huang's Kung Lao were all featured in the movie.

Mortal Kombat 2 does not have a confirmed release date as of now. However, fans can currently enjoy streaming the original Mortal Kombat on Max and Prime Video.