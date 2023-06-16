Mortal Kombat 2 cast news: Who are the actors joining the sequel?

Fans of the Mortal Kombat franchise are eagerly awaiting the release of Mortal Kombat 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 film. With the success of the previous installment, excitement has been building around the cast for the upcoming movie.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to bring back familiar faces from the first film while introducing new characters from the beloved video game franchise. Returning to reprise their roles are Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, and Josh Lawson.

A stellar lineup in Mortal Kombat 2 takes shape: Jessica McNamee, Tadanobu Asano, and more

Lewis Tan as Cole Young

Returning as the central protagonist in Mortal Kombat 2, Lewis Tan's portrayal of Cole Young brings depth and authenticity to the character, ensuring a compelling performance at the heart of the film. Lewis Singwah Tan is an English actor and martial artist who made his acting debut in the 2010 film The Lost City of Z.

Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade

Jessica McNamee's return as the fierce and determined Sonya Blade showcases her ability to embody the strength and resilience of this iconic character, captivating audiences with her portrayal. McNamee is an Australian actress who starred as patrol officer Theresa Kelly in the USA Network series Sirens.

Josh Lawson as Kano

Known for his scene-stealing performance in the first film, Josh Lawson's return as the irreverent and unpredictable Kano promises more memorable moments and comedic brilliance. He is an Australian actor, writer, and filmmaker who made his acting debut in the 2006 film The Little Death.

Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden

Tadanobu Asano's portrayal of the mighty Thunder God Lord Raiden brings a commanding presence and stoic gravitas to the film, ensuring a captivating portrayal of this vital character. The Japanese actor is best known for his roles as Dragon Eye Morrison in Electric Dragon 80.000 V.

Mehcad Brooks as Jax

Mehcad Brooks' return as Jax offers a perfect blend of physicality and emotional depth, adding layers to this strong-willed warrior and highlighting his significance in the Mortal Kombat universe. Brooks is an American actor and former fashion model who made his film debut in the 2006 film Glory Road.

New additions to the Mortal Kombat 2 roster

The cast of Mortal Kombat 2 is further enriched by the addition of Martyn Ford, Desmond Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen, and Damon Herriman. Seen alongside them will be Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim as the formidable Sub-Zero/Bi-Han, Hiroyuki Sanada as the vengeful Scorpion/Hanzo Hasashi, and Max Huang as the skilled Kung Lao.

Chiam, known for his role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will play the role of Edenian King Jerrod, adding depth to the story with his portrayal of this crucial character. Ana Thu Nguyen, who has worked on the film Get Free, has been cast as Queen Sindel, the powerful Edenian ruler and mother of Kitana. Her performance in Mortal Kombat 2 is anticipated to bring grace and strength to the character.

Damon Herriman, known for his roles in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and The Lone Ranger, will take on the role of the nefarious sorcerer Quan Chi. With his acting prowess, Herriman is poised to portray the dark and manipulative nature of Quan Chi, adding intrigue to the already thrilling storyline.

Final thoughts

As the production of Mortal Kombat 2 gears up, the cast lineup continues to generate excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike. The return of beloved characters, along with the introduction of iconic figures from the Mortal Kombat universe, promises an action-packed and visually stunning sequel.

With a mix of established actors and fresh talents, Mortal Kombat 2 is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging performances and bring the visceral world of the game to life once again. Mark your calendars for March 17, 2024, when this highly anticipated film hits theaters.

