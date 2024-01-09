Mother's Instinct trailer: 3 things we learned about the Anne Hathaway & Jessica Chastain starrer

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are reuniting onscreen for Mother's Instinct, the US version of the Belgian psychological thriller. The film is based on a novel by Barbara Abel and explores the friendship between two women that is forever altered following a fatal accident.

Set in the early ‘60s, it follows best friends and neighbors, Alice and Celine, living an idyllic life in a posh neighborhood with manicured lawns, successful husbands, and sons of the same age.

Life was in perfect harmony when suddenly it was all shattered after a tragic accident, following which guilt, suspicion, and paranoia transformed the sisterly bond the two women shared. A psychological battle of wills ensued as maternal instinct revealed its darker side.

Mother's Instinct trailer is now here

The new trailer for Mothers' Instinct was dropped on January 9, and it gives a first look at the thrilling scenes that Anne Hathaway’s new psychological thriller will bring us.

The film is the directorial debut of acclaimed cinematographer Benoît Delhomme, starring Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie, and Caroline Lagerfelt. Here are three major takeaways from the recently released trailer.

1) The clash of friendship and a mother's instincts

The trailer begins with a scene showing the close relationship between Chastain and Hathaway’s characters, Alice and Céline, who live in 1960s suburbia. The two are portrayed as best friends who are always there for each other. Even the bond they share with each other's sons is shown. However, life is altered when a tragic accident takes place. Céline’s son Max dies after an unfortunate fall from a terrace, to which Alice was a witness.

Expand Tweet

The incident changed Alice and Céline’s friendship, which is put to the test as suspicions arise and grief takes a unique toll on the two. Celine changes in the aftermath of the accident and tries to grow closer to Alice's son, while Alice is overcome with paranoia that Celine blames her for her son's death and is trying to avenge herself.

2) The setting of the film

Mothers’ Instinct is based on Barbara Abel's novel of the same name, which was first adapted into a 2018 Belgian film directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse and starring Veerle Baetens and Anne Coesens in the lead roles.

While Abel’s novel and the first movie set the drama in the present day in the 2010s, when the novel was first written, the upcoming version of the movie diverges from this background. The upcoming Mother's Instinct changes the setting to the 1960s. This change makes the movie visually stand out with the costumes and aesthetics of the ‘60s and also adds further to the idea of a placid suburbia being broken.

Expand Tweet

3) The movie is a mix of drama and thriller

The Mother's Instinct trailer reveals that the movie is a brilliant mix of domestic drama and psychological thriller. As domestic tranquility is disturbed following Max’s death when Celine's grief drives her to do irrational things, Alice is overcome with fear.

The trailer clips together scenes showing how paranoia enters the picture, adding an element of psychological thrill that in turn leads to domestic bliss being disturbed, and drama ensues as the two women get confrontational not only with each other but also with their husbands and themselves.

Watch this space to know when Mother's Instinct is coming to the screen.