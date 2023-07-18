Mother Undercover on Hulu: Release date, episodes, and more 

Mother Undercover is a brand new real-life crime documentary series that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The real-life crime stories featured in the four episodes of Hulu's Mother Undercover centre on four different moms' attempts to save their children.

Ever since the news of the new four-part docuseries was dropped by Hulu, followers of true crime shows have been eagerly waiting to witness what the new show has in store for them.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Mother Undercover before it arrives on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

From international kidnapping to judicial corruption, Hulu's upcoming documentary series Mother Undercover will showcase four different true-crime stories

What to expect from Mother Undercover?

A still from Mother Undercover (Image Via Hulu)

All four episodes of Hulu's docuseries will be launched on the same day. The air time of the episodes is 12.01 am Eastern Time (ET). The official brief synopsis for Mother Undercover, given by IMDb, reads as follows:

"The tales of four courageous mothers on a mission to save or get justice for their children. Across four captivating episodes, audiences will witness the extraordinary lengths mothers will go to protect their children. In incidents of murder, international kidnapping, mass suicide and judicial corruption, these four mothers transform into undercover detectives, mounting covert operations and taking matters into their own hands."

The official synopsis provides the audience with interesting hints regarding what the upcoming documentary show will bring to the table and by the looks of it, it is quite understandable that viewers are in for a nailbiting journey.

Take a closer look at the list of all four episodes of the documentary series, given below:

Episode 1 - Mom vs. Killer

- Mom vs. Killer Episode 2 - Mom vs. Kidnapper

- Mom vs. Kidnapper Episode 3 - Mom vs. Corruption

- Mom vs. Corruption Episode 4 - Mom vs. Cult

A still from Mother Undercover (Image Via Hulu)

The confrontation between the mother of a rapper who was mercilessly shot to death by a horrible drug dealer will be shown in the first episode of the Hulu docuseries.

In the second episode, the audience will see a mother, named Tiffany, risking her own life to go on an international undercover mission to save her seven-year-old son, who has been abducted.

The third episode will showcase the story of a mother, named Friedawho, who will go on a covert and high-profile sting operation in order to expose an extremely corrupted Supreme Court judge in New York. Her fight is to secure the custody of her child by uncovering the conspiracy and bribery of the New York judge.

And finally, the fourth episode will revolve around a determined mother who will be seen living a double life so that she can rescue her son from committing a religiously driven mass suicide.

Thus, without a shred of doubt, viewers are in for a gripping watch.

Don't forget to catch Mother Undercover, which will debut on Hulu on July 27, 2023.