The Pope Answers: Release date, trailer, and everything we know about Hulu's new special

The Pope Answers is a brand new original Spanish documentary special set to debut exclusively on the popular streaming platform Hulu this Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Màrius Sanchez and Jordi Évole have acted as directors for the upcoming special.

The filming of the Hulu special took place in Rome. It will feature a face-to-face meeting between Pope Francis, the current Catholic Church head, and a total of 10 young adults, belonging to various backgrounds, ages, and extremely different experiences and lives.

The special on Hulu, The Pope Answers, was filmed in one of Rome's most diverse locales, Pigneto

What to expect from Hulu's The Pope Answers?

A still from The Pope Answers (Image Via Hulu/YouTube)

As mentioned earlier, the Spanish special will be released on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, exclusively on Hulu. The documentary special will feature honest, upfront, and candid conversations between Pope Francis and 10 diverse Spanish-speaking young individuals.

All the young adults featured in the Hulu documentary are between twenty and twenty-five years of age. In the upcoming special, they will be seen raising significant concerns and questions regarding an array of the most relevant subject matters.

The long and extensive list of subject matters includes the role of women in the Church, feminism, reproductive rights, the migration crisis, loss of faith, LGBTQIA+ rights, racism, abuse within the Church, mental health, and a few others.

The face-to-face first-time meeting and conversation between Pope Francis and the 10 young adults was held back in June 2022 in Pigneto, which is considered one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Rome. In the special, the Pope will be seen speaking unreservedly. The outcome of this meeting will be robust conversations woven with curiosity, empathy, respect, mutual understanding, and learning.

As revealed by the Disney+ press, which also comes under the same company as Hulu, at the meeting’s end, Pope Francis will say:

"I learned a lot from you. I thank you for the good you have done to me."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the special below

The official synopsis for The Pope Answers, given by Hulu along with the special's official trailer, reads as follows:

"Ten young people from all over the world meet in Rome with Pope Francis, with the aim of talking and conveying to him the main concerns of their generation. What awaits them is an unprecedented meeting, a face-to-face conversation, and a unique event. In this talk, guided by the young people's own questions, they will address such important issues for today's youth as migration, sexuality, gender identity, or religious freedom."

By the looks of the official trailer and official synopsis, it is quite evident that the special will shed light on some of the most pivotal issues the younger generation of today is facing.

As stated by the special's directors, Évole and Sanchez, in the press release, it will be "a unique opportunity to bring together two worlds that normally do not touch, to see one of the most influential people in the world have a dialogue with a group of young adults whose lives sometimes clash head-on with the postulates of the Church. And it has been an act of great generosity, both on the part of Pope Francis and on the part of the ten young adults."

A still from The Pope Answers (Image Via Hulu/YouTube)

The Pope Answers will air on Hulu on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

