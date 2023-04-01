What time will Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields air on Hulu? Release date, cast, trailer, and more explored

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is an upcoming documentary series that chronicles the story of actress Brooke Shields, who had an uneasy stardom at the early stage of her career and grew up finding her own strong voice later on. The docuseries will make its debut on Hulu on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (ET).

Lana Wilson, who previously helmed the Taylor Swift documentary titled Miss Americana, is the director for Brooke Shields' upcoming docuseries as well. The documentary series is divided into two parts, both of which will premiere on Hulu on the same day.

Ever since the official trailer for Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields came out, it has received a lot of attention from viewers since the audience has been curious to learn all about the actress' life and career journey and the struggles she had to face due to her se*ualized presentation in media at a tender age.

The upcoming Hulu docuseries Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will showcase several old video footage of the actress from her early years

The official trailer and synopsis of Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields

The official trailer for Hulu's latest documentary series shows that the docuseries will delve into the dark aspects of the actress' fame, which was largely based on her image as a young, se*ualized figure.

At the beginning of the trailer, the 57-year-old actress and model is seen explaining how the image of her being a "pretty face" created by the media affected her as a young girl. She said that it just "seared" her. The trailer then goes on to show how the actress was perceived as "an iconic American Beauty", "an object of desire" and "a se*ualized child model". The trailer also displays how a young Shields was exploited.

Moreover, it sheds light on how young women are expected to maintain the fantasy-like images of themselves and live up to the world's unattainable standards.

The official synopsis for the documentary series, as released by IMDb, reads:

"[The show] follows actor, model, and icon Brooke Shields as she becomes a woman who discovers her power after being a sexualized young girl. She shows the dangers and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world."

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields will feature exclusive interviews with actress Brooke Shields herself, Gregory Butler, Laura Linney, Drew Barrymore, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which will air on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 12:01 AM ET on Hulu.

