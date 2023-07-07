Mr. Car and the Knights Templar on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Netflix's upcoming Polish flick, Mr. Car and the Knights Templar, is expected to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film follows a passionate art historian who comes across a Templar cross, following which, his life takes a dramatic turn as he joins a group of adventure lovers and goes on an epic quest to uncover some of the relic's most fascinating secrets.

The movie stars noted actor Mateusz Janicki in the lead role, along with several others playing significant supporting characters. Mr. Car and the Knights Templar is helmed by Antoni Nykowski, with the screenplay penned by Bartosz Sztybor, Antoni Nykowski, and Zbigniew Nienacki.

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar trailer offers a peek into Tomasz' epic adventure

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Mr. Car and the Knights Templar, originally titled Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze, on June 28, 2023, offering a glimpse of the various crucial events set to unfold in the new flick.

The trailer begins by briefly depicting a number of hilarious and chaotic adventures that the protagonist embarks on. It shows some of the most dramatic moments from the movie without giving away any major details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans. Overall, the trailer maintains a distinctly funny and lighthearted tone that fans of oddball comedy movies would certainly love.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Netflix:

''When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic's secrets.''

Apart from that, not many other details about the plot of the movie are known at this point. Based on the official description and trailer, viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining and hilarious comedy drama that explores the bizarre and chaotic journey of a fascinating and eccentric art historian.

A quick look at Mr. Car and the Knights Templar cast

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar features prominent Polish actor Mateusz Janicki in the lead role as Tomasz. Tomasz is an enthusiastic art historian who finds a Templar cross, following which, he teams up with a group of people and sets off an adventurous journey to delve deep into the relic's most mysterious truths.

Tomasz is the protagonist of the story, and it's his epic journey that forms the core of the story. It'll be fascinating to watch how his character would be explored in the flick. Mateusz Janicki looks quite impressive in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Fans might recognize him from his previous appearances in numerous other TV shows and movies like Marusarz. Tatrzański Orzeł, The Recipe, Our Century, Planet Single, and many more.

Featuring alongside him are various other highly talented actors like Sandra Drzymalska as Anka, Przemyslaw Bluszcz as Petersen, Ewa Blaszczyk as Gierymska, Adam Ferency as Gromillo, and many more. Director Antoni Nykowski is known for his work on various other projects like Zoe and Podróz.

Don't forget to watch Mr. Car and the Knights Templar on Netflix on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 3 am ET.

