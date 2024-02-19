Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 soundtrack: The definitive guide for all of the songs in the series

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith made its global debut on February 2, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erksine as the eponymous characters: John/Michael and Jane/Alana. Within a mere week of its debut, Mr. & Mrs. Smith rose to claim a position among the top five new series in the U.S., a testament to its burgeoning popularity.

Befitting its spy x rom-com charm, the series boasts an adrenaline-induced soundtrack from curated artists, including Alton Eliss, The Cardigans, and more. Amplifying the melodic blend of action and romance in the series, David Fleming, the acclaimed composer, has provided an enchanting musical score. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Every song in Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Episode 1: ‘First Date’

You Belong To Me (feat. The Jordanaires) by Patsy Cline

Tezeta by Mulatu Astatke

Episode 2: ‘Second Date’

Pearls by Alton Ellis

Beau Soir, L. 6 (Arr. J. Heifetz for Violin & Piano) by Jessica Lee & Reiko Uchida

Sandstorm by Darude

Hallucinations (Instrumental) by Roy Budd

Episode 3: ‘First Vacation’

Muse by Francesco De Leo

Dream Girl by Cornell Campbell

Episode 4: ‘Double Date’

Future Lover by Thee Sacred Souls

Ride Around Shining by Clipse feat. Ab-Live

El costo de la Vida by Juan Luis Guerra

Swan Lake Act II No. 10 by Leopold Stokowski & NBC Symphony Orchestra

Episode 5: ‘Do You Want Kids?

Il Cielo In Una Stanza by Mina

Blossoming Branches by Complessi Gisteri

Tornerai by Trio Lescano & Quartetto Funaro

Baby Don’t You Know by Nite Lite

Episode 6: ‘Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)’

Whoopty by CJ

It’s All About Me by Mya feat. Sisqo

I Feel Like Smashing My Face In A Clear Glass Window by Yoko Ono

Episode 7: ‘Infidelity’

Tchaikovsky’s Concerto No. 1 in B by Harold And Maude Studio Orchestra

Daddy Rollin’ Stone by Derek Martin

Show Star by Ashot Phillip

Minmanle? by Jess Sah Bi & Peter One

Husbands and Wives (Single Version) by Roger Miller

Episode 8: ‘A Breakup’

Short And Sweet by Brittany Howard

Tukuntazo by Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom

Taxi! by David Fleming

Happy Meal II by The Cardigans

Dream Bay Dream by Various Artists

Remember the Rain by Kadhja Bonet

I Just Can’t Lose Your Love by The Whatnauts

Statue by Bonnie Banane

Original music composed by David Fleming:

Meet Cute

Hihi

The Box

EOD

Snooping

Dogs

Backseat Driver

Snowplow

Dolomites

Double Black Diamond

Apres-Ski

Domestic Bliss

Lake Como

Brutti Americani

Are You Happy Jane?

Left the Stove On

Post-Travel Blues

New John

Couples Therapy

Sick Day

Tripwire

Taxi!

John & Jane

Domestic Bliss No. 2

Plot summary

Mr. & Mrs. Smith revolves around two complete strangers, Michael and Alana, who decide to become secret agents for a clandestine organization under the cover of a married couple, John and Jane Smith. The duo embark on new missions where they have to prove their worth by working on their espionage skills together.

Where to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Being a Prime Video Original, Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 is not available to stream on other platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more. For new subscribers to Prime Video, the price ranges from $14.99 per month to $139 per year.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mr. & Mrs. Smith as 2024 progresses.