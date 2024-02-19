Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 soundtrack: The definitive guide for all of the songs in the series

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith made its global debut on February 2, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Donald Glover and Maya Erksine as the eponymous characters: John/Michael and Jane/Alana. Within a mere week of its debut, Mr. & Mrs. Smith rose to claim a position among the top five new series in the U.S., a testament to its burgeoning popularity.
Befitting its spy x rom-com charm, the series boasts an adrenaline-induced soundtrack from curated artists, including Alton Eliss, The Cardigans, and more. Amplifying the melodic blend of action and romance in the series, David Fleming, the acclaimed composer, has provided an enchanting musical score. Follow along with the article to learn more.
Every song in Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Episode 1: ‘First Date’
- You Belong To Me (feat. The Jordanaires) by Patsy Cline
- Tezeta by Mulatu Astatke
Episode 2: ‘Second Date’
- Pearls by Alton Ellis
- Beau Soir, L. 6 (Arr. J. Heifetz for Violin & Piano) by Jessica Lee & Reiko Uchida
- Sandstorm by Darude
- Hallucinations (Instrumental) by Roy Budd
Episode 3: ‘First Vacation’
- Muse by Francesco De Leo
- Dream Girl by Cornell Campbell
Episode 4: ‘Double Date’
- Future Lover by Thee Sacred Souls
- Ride Around Shining by Clipse feat. Ab-Live
- El costo de la Vida by Juan Luis Guerra
- Swan Lake Act II No. 10 by Leopold Stokowski & NBC Symphony Orchestra
Episode 5: ‘Do You Want Kids?
- Il Cielo In Una Stanza by Mina
- Blossoming Branches by Complessi Gisteri
- Tornerai by Trio Lescano & Quartetto Funaro
- Baby Don’t You Know by Nite Lite
Episode 6: ‘Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)’
- Whoopty by CJ
- It’s All About Me by Mya feat. Sisqo
- I Feel Like Smashing My Face In A Clear Glass Window by Yoko Ono
Episode 7: ‘Infidelity’
- Tchaikovsky’s Concerto No. 1 in B by Harold And Maude Studio Orchestra
- Daddy Rollin’ Stone by Derek Martin
- Show Star by Ashot Phillip
- Minmanle? by Jess Sah Bi & Peter One
- Husbands and Wives (Single Version) by Roger Miller
Episode 8: ‘A Breakup’
- Short And Sweet by Brittany Howard
- Tukuntazo by Tokischa, Haraca Kiko, El Cherry Scom
- Taxi! by David Fleming
- Happy Meal II by The Cardigans
- Dream Bay Dream by Various Artists
- Remember the Rain by Kadhja Bonet
- I Just Can’t Lose Your Love by The Whatnauts
- Statue by Bonnie Banane
Original music composed by David Fleming:
- Meet Cute
- Hihi
- The Box
- EOD
- Snooping
- Dogs
- Backseat Driver
- Snowplow
- Dolomites
- Double Black Diamond
- Apres-Ski
- Domestic Bliss
- Lake Como
- Brutti Americani
- Are You Happy Jane?
- Left the Stove On
- Post-Travel Blues
- New John
- Couples Therapy
- Sick Day
- Tripwire
- Taxi!
- John & Jane
- Domestic Bliss No. 2
Plot summary
Mr. & Mrs. Smith revolves around two complete strangers, Michael and Alana, who decide to become secret agents for a clandestine organization under the cover of a married couple, John and Jane Smith. The duo embark on new missions where they have to prove their worth by working on their espionage skills together.
Where to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Being a Prime Video Original, Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 1 is not available to stream on other platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more. For new subscribers to Prime Video, the price ranges from $14.99 per month to $139 per year.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mr. & Mrs. Smith as 2024 progresses.