Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Everything we know so far

Before fans can consider the possibilities for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2, many are still buzzing about the first season. Viewers were hooked on the thrilling storyline and epic finale. Leads Donald Glover and Maya Erskine offered a new spin on the classic story of espionage and love, which impressed many fans.

Francesca Sloane, one of the creators, mentioned the possibility of a second season. Sloane thinks there's still more to the story after the cliffhanger in the finale. Thus, fans are hoping for a renewal and are wondering what will happen to John and Jane Smith, who were in a lot of trouble and excitement in the first season.

Will there be a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2?

As of February 2024, Prime Video hasn't confirmed the possibilities for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2. However, Francesca Sloane, one of the show's creators, seems to be down for more episodes and thinks there's still more to explore.

Regarding a potential Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2, Francesca Sloane told Entertainment Weekly:

"I think that there's definitely a lot more story to tell here. And I think that we definitely feel like this is a fully satisfied story if it were to just live on its own. But it definitely has more legs to keep going, that's for sure."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 can tie up the loose ends (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

The action drama, inspired by the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, dropped on Amazon Prime Video in February 2024 with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the lead roles. While it did well, there's been no word on a second season yet.

The show premiered as the top show on Prime Video in more than 130 countries. It was one of Amazon's biggest successes, and fans are still talking and guessing about what's next in store for the leads. Thus, they can't wait to hear about the show's future.

Do Mr. & Mrs. Smith end up together?

In the Amazon show Mr. & Mrs. Smith, John and Jane end things in the finale, titled The Breakup. Since they're secret agents and professional assassins, their breakup is a bit more dramatic than usual. In the episode, they both think the other is out to get them, thanks to their boss pulling the strings.

In the middle of all the chaos, Jane somehow takes care of John's doppelgänger problem, while John ends up injured. Even though their relationship gets stronger as the series progresses, they end up going their separate ways in the end instead of making up.

As they bond more, their lives start to head in different directions due to the drama of their relationship and the risks of their spy world. So, even though they're closer than ever, John and Jane don't end up together at the end of the series.

Donald Glover (R) and Maya Erskine (L) on the show (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Overall, Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2, if made at all, is likely to be even more exciting and full of surprises than the first season. The first season, with its mix of spy action, love stories, and a compelling mystery, managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Those into intense drama, definitely won't want to skip this show.

While fans wait for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 to be officially announced, they can check out the first season on Amazon Prime Video.