Will there be Mr and Mrs Smith season 2? Possibility explored

Mr and Mrs Smith, the highly anticipated series, was finally released on February 2, 2024. The intense fight and thrilling conclusion left the audiences captivated and eagerly awaiting the next season.

The series is a thrilling adaptation of the popular spy film, Mr and Mrs Smith, from 2005. The plot follows Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, two undercover agents, who must pose as a married couple to carry out a dangerous mission. However, that is where the similarity ends.

In the 2005 film, Pitt and Jolie's characters are completely unaware of their partner's secret life as a spy. However, in the Mr and Mrs Smith series, the lead pair starts as partners and is recruited by a mysterious organization to pose as a married couple.

Mr and Mrs Smith season 2 is yet to be confirmed

Mr and Mrs Smith season 1 did not have a happy ending. The season ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering if John and Jane made it out of their shoot-out with another Smith couple, who were attempting to kill them.

Given such an ending, Francesca Sloane, the showrunner and co-creator, discussed the prospect of the Mr and Mrs Smith season 2. Sloane gave an update on a potential season 2 of the new Amazon Studios series in an exclusive interview with The Direct, where she noted:

"I think that we always wrote Season 1 as a complete film. We're very happy with the way that we wrapped it up and with the ending, even with the ending being what it is."

She mentioned that they had some exciting and big plans for another season, should the opportunity arise:

"So, should the opportunity present itself, we will definitely go down that road. And we will make it even cooler than Season 1 if people will give us a chance."

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Sloane was clear about having a lot more to tell, if they plan a Mr and Mrs Smith season 2, though season one was pretty much complete:

"And I think that we feel like this is a fully satisfied story if it were to just live on its own. But it has more legs to keep going, that's for sure."

She added:

"I feel like we've really earned the finale in terms of its gloriousness, but I also feel like people who have never even heard of the original IP of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will watch that and feel like it is a well-rounded, exciting, shoot-'em-up romance with a really interesting ending."

Mr and Mrs Smith's synopsis

After the first two Smiths are killed on a mission, a backup is appointed immediately. Together, Glover and Erskine are forced to go into hiding as a couple while they are given assignments through a computer. These two are an eccentric duo, full of charm and nervous energy.

There are different assignments for every episode, and with the conclusion of each episode, they have a better understanding of who they are. Grounded in reality, these are spies who make mistakes while backing one another.

The plot prioritizes the characters, with the missions taking place in their private, shared spaces and integrating (tactical) professional codes with (darkly hilarious) personal ones.

Where to watch the Mr and Mrs Smith series?

Since it's an Amazon Prime original, access to the series is restricted to Prime members only.

Prime Video currently offers streaming for all eight episodes of Mr & Mrs Smith.