Mr. and Mrs. Smith ending explained: Dissecting the closure to the espionage saga

The exciting series, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 2, 2024. The title stars Maya Erskine and Donald Glover as Jane and John Smith, respectively, playing a couple in an arranged marriage adept at spying and backstabbing.

The final episode explores the complexities of the damaged relationship between the characters. They deal with several obstacles and shocking revelations as they learn how powerful love can be. Amid all the danger and excitement, the Smiths realize how delicate human relationships are.

As the story unfolds, viewers begin to wonder what will happen to the main characters.

What happens at the end of Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

After encountering numerous challenging situations, John and Jane Smith decided to separate. This decision was portrayed in the final episode of Mr. and Mrs. Smith on Amazon Prime Video, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the spies.

They try to mend their relationship with the assistance of a therapist portrayed by Sarah Paulson. However, their plans are ruined when they discover that the therapist has recorded their sessions.

After their separation, John and Jane face dangerous situations, like attempts on their lives and traps set for their loved ones. Later, they come back together but are confronted by two other Smiths called "finalizers," whose mission is to get rid of them.

The finale ends in a cliffhanger (Image via Amazon Prime)

John administers a truth serum to himself and Jane. The effects of the truth serum prompt John and Jane to share their genuine emotions and intentions during their conversation.

During a shootout on Mr. and Mrs. Smith, John gets seriously injured. Jane is left to fight their enemies by herself. The episode ends with a suspenseful moment where Jane confronts the adversaries, leaving the fate of the Smiths unknown.

The ambiguous ending of the show raises doubts about John and Jane's survival. This uncertainty also leaves viewers questioning the true motives of their employers, generating excitement for a potential Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 2.

Will there be a Mr. and Mrs. Smith Season 2?

As of February 2024, no official announcement has been made regarding the renewal of Mr. and Mrs. Smith for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. Ultimately, it's up to the streaming platform and production team to decide if they want to approve a new season.

Things like how many people watch it, what the critics think, and if the main actors and crew can do it will probably affect what happens next. A new season can answer all the questions, especially because the first one ended on a cliffhanger.

There is no official word on a Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2 (Image via Amazon Prime)

Francesca Sloane, the co-creator and showrunner of the show, shared her thoughts about a possible second season with Entertainment Weekly.

She said:

"I think that there's definitely a lot more story to tell here. And I think that we definitely feel like this is a fully satisfied story if it were to just live on its own. But it definitely has more legs to keep going, that's for sure."

The future of Mr. and Mrs. Smith is uncertain. Amazon Prime Video and the show's creators have not released any official statement on it.

What was Mr. and Mrs. Smith 2024 based on?

Lead actors Maya Erskine and Donald Glover (Image via Mike Marsland)

The series Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2024 is a new version of the 2005 movie featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The show stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith, a married couple who are also assassins.

It came out on Amazon Prime Video on February 2. The series has a mix of spies, action, and references to the original film. Some critics find it similar to the movie, while others appreciate the hidden references to the film's world.

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover created the show. It has proved to be a combination of spy comedy and action. The couple in it are secret assassins, which makes their emotional connection more complicated.

Final thoughts

Mr. and Mrs. Smith offers an exciting exploration of espionage, marriage, and identity. The plot of this series hooks viewers. It features interesting characters, and unexpected twists, and is ideal for those into thrilling dramas.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.