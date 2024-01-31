Will there be The Artful Dodger Season 2? Renewal possibilities explored

Fans of the Disney+ comedy-drama are eagerly awaiting news about the possibility of The Artful Dodger season 2. Despite its success, the show was originally conceptualized as a limited series, leaving viewers hopeful yet uncertain about the potential for a continuation.

With a petition garnering over 3,600 signatures urging producers to consider a second season, the clamor for more episodes remains evident. However, as of writing, there have been no announcements regarding The Artful Dodger season 2.

Audience reception

The Artful Dodger was created by Curio Pictures and Beach Road Pictures, both under the umbrella of Sony Pictures Television, for Disney+. However, as of January 30, 2024, no official updates or announcements regarding a second season have been released.

The initial eight-part miniseries was well-received, achieving a remarkable 96% audience score and a 92% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans of the show, enchanted by its unique storytelling and interesting characters, have taken to expressing their desire for The Artful Dodger season 2 through a petition initiated by a dedicated viewer named Andrew.

Series recap and renewal possibilities for The Artful Dodger season 2

While the series was initially intended to conclude with eight episodes, the final episode left room for potential continuation. The finale witnessed Fagin's clever maneuver against Oliver, recovering the governor's gold and earning a pardon for his crimes.

Captain Gaines met his demise in a double-cross, and Jack Dawkins, in a dramatic turn, saved Belle's life through risky surgery. There are quite a few possibilities for The Artful Dodger season 2, if renewed, including exploring Jack's life post-prison, potentially as the new head surgeon.

The romantic storyline between Jack and Belle could also continue to unfold in The Artful Dodger season 2. Despite the arc of the main villain, Captain Gaines concluding, the penal colony setting introduces a host of potential antagonists for a new series. With Fagin now free, criminal enterprises might once again be on the horizon.

About the series

The Artful Dodger is an Australian TV series produced by Curio Pictures and Beach Road Pictures, subsidiaries of Sony Pictures Television, exclusively for Disney+. Serving as a sequel to Charles Dickens' renowned novel Oliver Twist (1838), the show stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster in the titular role of the Artful Dodger, alongside David Thewlis portraying Fagin.

Developed by James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor, the eight-part series is helmed by director and producer Jeffrey Walker, with additional direction from Corrie Chen and Gracie Otto.

Set in 1850s Australia, the series follows Jack Dawkins, a former Royal Navy surgeon who reinvents himself as a respected young doctor. However, when an old acquaintance, Fagin, resurfaces, Jack, once known as the Artful Dodger in London's pick-pocketing circles, finds himself drawn back into a life of crime.

Amid this turmoil, Jack forms a bond with the governor's daughter, who shares his ambition of becoming a surgeon. As Jack's past collides with his present and external threats endanger his aspirations, the narrative unfolds, questioning whether he can truly forge a fresh path in the colony as he had hoped.

While the fate of The Artful Dodger season 2 remains uncertain, the fervent support from fans, evidenced by the petition's success, suggests a strong desire for the story to continue. The Artful Dodger is available to watch on Hulu in the US and Disney+ globally.