Chris Isaak 2024 Australia tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

The Chris Isaak 2024 Australia tour is scheduled to be held from April 4, 2024, to April 20, 2024, in venues across mainland Australia. The tour will be the singer's first tour in 2024 and will feature special performances by Boy & Bear, Vika & Linda, Ella Hooper, Mark Seymour & The Undertow, and Mason Watts.

The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on January 28, 2024, stating:

"I finally get to share we’re coming back to Australia! I think it’s my favorite place to tour… or just hang out. I’m so ready! Bring on the sun! Bring on the beach! I think I’m gonna wax my guitar…. I told you I was excited!"

The presale for the tour will begin on January 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time, exclusively for MasterCard Australia customers. Venue presales will be available beginning January 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. The Live Nation presale, which can be accessed by registering at the official Live Nation website for the tour, will begin on February 1, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

General tickets will be available beginning February 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket costs have not been announced. Tickets can be obtained through the singer's website or Live Nation. Ticket links can also be found on the singer's official social media pages or specific venue websites.

Chris Isaak 2024 Australia tour dates and venues

Chris Isaak is set to tour across Australia, visiting cities such as Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne in what will be the first major tour of the year. Following the Australia tour, the singer will also play a couple of shows in New Zealand, before embarking on a brief tour of Europe in July.

The full list of dates and venues for the Chris Isaak 2024 Australia tour is given below:

April 4, 2024: Perth, Australia, at Kings Park & Botanic Garden

April 6, 2024: Geelong, Australia, at Mt Duneed Estate

April 7, 2024: Barossa Valley, Australia, at Peter Lehmann Wines

April 10, 2024: Sydney, Australia, at State Theatre

April 13, 2024: Hunter Valley, Australia, at Bimbadgen

April 14, 2024: Bowral, Australia, at Centennial Vineyards

April 16, 2024: Melbourne, Australia, at Palais Theatre

April 20, 2024: Mount Cotton, Australia, at Sirromet Wines

The other Chris Isaak 2024 live tour dates are also given below:

April 22, 2024: Wellington, New Zealand, at Michael Fowler Centre

April 24, 2024: Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

July 16, 2024, Paris, France, at Salle Peyel

July 18, 2024: Sitten, Switzerland, at Plaine

July 23, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal, at Sagres Campo Puqueno

July 27, 2024, Lorrach, Germany, at Marktplatz Lorrach

July 28, 2024: Cologne, Germany, at Palladium Cologne

July 30, 2024: Berlin, Germany, at Admiralspalast Theater

August 6, 2024: Luxembourg, Luxembourg at L’Atelier

August 9, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom, at Principality Stadium

Chris Isaak is bringing along several guests on his Australia tour, the most prominent of whom are Boy & Bear and Vika & Linda.

Boy & Bear is an indie band best known for their second studio album, Harlequin Dream, which was released on August 16, 2013. Vika & Linda rose to prominence with their charting, eponymously titled debut album.

