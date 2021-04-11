MrBeast gets his friends to sit in a bathtub full of snakes for a shot at $10,000

Extreme giveaway specialist, MrBeast is back at it with another over-the-top video involving snakes, rats, spiders and more. Giving away upwards of 100,000 dollars total, the video sees MrBeast pose some hair-rising situations to his friends in a bid to make some quick cash. Catch every shenanigan of MrBeast's latest escapade right here.

Also read: "Edgy jokes can do so much hurt to people": Chris Tyson from MrBeast's Crew apologizes for insensitive tweets

MrBeast's friends sit in snakes, spiders for a shot at 10K dollars

Right off the bat MrBeast can be seen by a bathtub full of snakes stating that any of us his friends brave enough to sit in that tub with 20+ snakes over them wins 10,000 dollars for their moms.

With Chandler instantly tapping out, it was down to Karl Jacobs and Chris Tyson. Karl gracefully hands the baton over to Chris saying that "Your mom's gonna be really happy".

With Chris managing to stay in a tub with 20+ snakes he took home the ten grand, but not before MrBeast could up the stakes. Replacing the snakes with bathtub full of pickles, he challenges Chandler, who has an acute phobia of pickles and refused to eat one for 5,000 dollars in the past, to sit in it for $20,000 dollars that go to his sister's pocket. After conquering his fears and bathing in cucumbers for 10 seconds, Chandler bagged the 20 grand.

Fans react to Chandler bathing in pickles

Advertisement

In the other challenges posed by MrBeast he asks a member of his production to put his hands in a cage of cockroaches filled with money, with the promise that he could keep every dollar that he managed to take out from there.

He even promised a bodybuilder that he'd pay him a dollar for every curl he made, eventually giving him 32,000 dollars and tacking on an extra 20,000 dollars if he managed to curl a 20 pound dumbbell right then, which he successfuly did.

By merging the feel-good factor of giveaways with entertaining content, MrBeast has found a recipe for success on YouTube as his crazy antics raise his popularity through the roof.

Also read: How did DMX die?: Legendary rapper DMX passes away at the age of 50