Ms. Lauryn Hill extended 25th Anniversary Tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know

The iconic Ms. Lauryn Hill is set to embark on an extraordinary 25th-anniversary tour of her groundbreaking album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, this fall. Fans and music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the tour promises to be a memorable journey through the timeless masterpieces that defined an era.

Adding to the excitement, the recently reunited Fugees will co-headline the North American concerts of the tour, marking a remarkable moment for fans of both artists. The tour will feature grand performances at prestigious venues like Brooklyn's Barclays Center and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Fugees, known for their groundbreaking hip-hop and R&B fusion, reunited last September and recently graced the stage again in June 2023, at Roots Picnic, setting the stage for their upcoming collaboration with Ms. Lauryn Hill.

In a heartfelt press release, Ms. Lauryn Hill expressed her deep connection to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, stating:

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs—(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced November shows will take place on Thursday, October 5, while a public sale will begin on Friday, October 6 via Ticketmaster.

Ms. Lauryn Hill's tour will begin in Minneapolis and end in Boston

Ms. Lauryn Hill will kick off the tour with her Minneapolis concert, scheduled to be held on October 8, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in Boston on December 13, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 8, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake

October 23, 2023 – New York, NY - Global Citizen Festival

October 1, 2023 – Gold Coast, AU - Promiseland Festival

October 3, 2023 – Melbourne, AU - Rod Laver Arena

October 5, 2023 – Sydney, AU - Kudos Banks Arena

October 7, 2023 – Auckland, NZ - Eden Festival

October 17, 2023 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

October 19, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

October 21, 2023 – Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 23, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena

October 26, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotia

October 28, 2023 – Chicago, IL - United Center

October 30, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

November 2, 2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 5, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

November 7, 2023 – Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

November 9, 2023 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Newly added dates:

November 12, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 17, 2023 – San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

November 21, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 25, 2023 – St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

November 27, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

November 29, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

December 1, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Arena

December 8, 2023 – Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

December 10, 2023 – Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

December 13, 2023 – Boston, MA - TD Garden

Ms. Lauryn Hill is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. She is widely recognized as one of the most exceptional and influential rappers in the history of the genre, known for her significant contributions to the music industry. She is known for tracks including Doo Wop (That Thing), Everything Is Everything, Ex-Factor, Killing Me Softly (with the Fugees), and more.

In a 2015 Billboard ranking, Ms. Lauryn Hill was crowned the top female rapper of all time. Over the course of her impressive career, she has received eight Grammy Awards, a record-setting achievement for a female rapper that still stands to this day.