MSCHF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone II sneaker: Everything we know so far

On September 9, 2023, the fresh joint venture between MSCHF and Reebok thrilled sneakerheads. This association will offer Reebok's Pump Omni Zone II shoe with a novel approach. The newly surfaced MSCHF x Reebok Pum Omni Zone II shoes will supposedly enter the sneaker market sometime later in September 2023, as suggested by sneaker publications like Complex and Sole Retriever. It's crucial to note that the formal announcement of this collaborative launch is still awaited.

These pairs will be offered in men's sizing options, with pricing details currently under wraps. They will be sold via the MSCHF's Sneakers App as well as Reebok's online and offline sellers, alongside its connected marketplaces.

MSCHF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone II sneaker will be dressed in white, yellow, and blue hues

The moniker MSCHF, which alludes to an art collective located in Brooklyn, has become almost inextricably linked with unconventional shoe drops. They are going to leave an indelible impression on Reebok's history with a revised edition of the latter's beloved Pump Omni Zone II silhouette.

The Reebok Pump Omni Zone II is a shoe that reflects both athleticism and style from the 1990s. According to the information provided by Complex's Brendan Dunne, the sneaker community can anticipate this partnership launch to come in two colorways.

Although MSCHF collaborated with Crocs on the art collective's Big Yellow Boot, this is the first instance in which the organization is granted approval to modify the original layout of a classic silhouette, which will be reimagined by a different business.

Luxurious leather, supple suede, and thermoplastic polyurethane are all components of the redesigned version of the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II seen in the manufacturing process shots. One striking distinction, on the other hand, is the presence of a number of pump buttons dispersed throughout the upper of the footwear. The tongue flap, sockliner, and collar section all feature brilliant blue accents. Furthermore, the majority of the body is white.

All of the buttons on the pump are yellow and marked with "The Pump" in their respective locations. Even though the early images don't show any close-ups of the footwear, it is probable that MSCHF insignia will be used in the layout in some capacity.

Underfoot, all of it has been finished up using a creamy midsole along with a multicolor rubber outer sole unit that encases Hexalite padding.

Dee Brown, a guard for the Boston Celtics and an elite member of Reebok's athlete squad for many years, is credited with popularizing the Reebok Pump Omni Zone II in the early 1990s. Brown made a point of spotlighting the boots ahead of his dunks, slowing before each one to pump up his stylish sneaker design. This surely gave the shoe brand one of its most memorable on-court appearances.

The introduction of the Pump Omni Zone II alongside the tailored Pump concept by the activewear titan sparked a competition for advancement across the entire shoe industry and irrevocably altered the course of sneaker development. In 2022, the sportswear label commemorated the 30th anniversary of the vintage sneaker design.

Watch out for the forthcoming MSCHF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone II shoes that will be released this month. Those who would not like to miss them can get the Sneakers App or stay tuned to the partnering brands' social media pages.