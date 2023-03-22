Mujey Dumbuya murder case: A timeline of events explored

Mujey Dumbuya, a 16-year-old East Kentwood High student, went missing one early morning in January 2018 while on her way to school. Soon, her partially naked dead body was found nearly 50 miles away, four days later.

Authorities later learnt that the deceased was scheduled to testify against her school maintenance worker, Quinn James, in connection to her r*pe case.

The murder investigation then focused on the allegations against James, which led authorities to believe that he, along with an accomplice, murdered Dumbuya to prevent her from testifying against him. The case was followed by a successful conviction of Quinn James.

Calls From the Inside on ID is slated to further delve into Mujey Dumbuya's case on Tuesday, March 21, at 9.00 pm ET in an all-new episode titled Secrets Are Never Innocent. The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads as:

"Sixteen-year-old Mujey Dumbuya turns up dead four days after leaving her home to go to school; police across multiple jurisdictions unite to uncover the tragic truth behind her murder, and jailhouse calls provide the clues to catch the killer."

A timeline of events from the murder case of Mujey Dumbuya until the ultimate conviction

Quinn James was accused of killing East Kentwood High School student Mujey Dumbuya, 16, after she accused him of r*pe. The latter was murdered nearly two months before she was scheduled to testify against him.

Reports state that from July to September 2017, Quinn James r*ped the then-15-year-old in four distinct alleged instances in various parts of Kent County, and was only arrested on November 17 of that year on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

James was, however, later released on a $100,000 bond. On November 30, Kentwood Public Schools finally fired him after the r*pe allegations surfaced.

The following January 25, 2018, Mujey Dumbuya was reported missing as a "runaway." Her family claimed that the 16-year-old disappeared while heading to a bus stop to go to school the previous morning. A body, later found in a wooded area in Kalamazoo on January 28, was formally identified as hers.

By February 1, 2018, James was arrested in an unrelated criminal s*xual conduct case from 2014 and six days later, he was officially named as a person of interest in Dumbuya's death. On March 23, Grand Rapids police arrested the suspect's alleged accomplice in the killing, Gerald Bennett, 58, of Detroit.

On April 11, James was officially charged with murder and kidnapping, and that very day, Bennett was also charged with a single count of conspiracy to commit murder. Prosecutors alleged that the latter assisted James, a man he had never met before, in killing the high schooler and disposing the 16-year-old girl’s body in exchange for a car.

In October, 2018, Quinn James was found guilty of r*ping Mujey Dumbuya and was handed a minimum of 20 years that December. He was once again found guilty in Dumbuya's case in February the following year, only this time of a first-degree murder charge. In April, he was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

