Mujey Dumbuya, a 16-year-old high school student from Grand Rapids, Michigan, disappeared while going to school one January morning in 2018.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

The incident took place nearly two months before she was scheduled to testify against the man accused of r*ping her. Dumbuya's partially clothed, dead body was found four days later in a wooded Kalamazoo area. She died of suffocation and strangulation.

Quinn Anthony James, a part of the Kentwood Public Schools grounds and maintenance crew previously charged with r*pe, was eventually convicted in her murder, including other related charges, along with an accomplice. It was alleged that James murdered the teenager to stop her from testifying in court.

ID's Calls From the Inside is slated to revisit Mujey Dumbuya's distressing case in an upcoming episode titled Secrets Are Never Innocent.

The synopsis reads:

"Sixteen-year-old Mujey Dumbuya turns up dead four days after leaving her home to go to school; police across multiple jurisdictions unite to uncover the tragic truth behind her murder, and jailhouse calls provide the clues to catch the killer."

The all-new episode airs on Tuesday, March 21, at 9.00 pm ET on ID.

East Kentwood High student Mujey Dumbuya was kidnapped while on her way to school in January 2018

On January 24, 2018, Mujey Dumbuya, a 16-year-old East Kentwood High student, left her Grand Rapids, Michigan, home to go to school sometime after 6.00 am. Her routine included walking to a nearby bus stop to take a bus to school. But that day, neither did she board the bus nor reach school.

Dumbuya was reported missing the following day and three days later, her partially clothed dead body was found in a wooded area in Kalamazoo, nearly 50 miles from her regular bus stop. Moreover, it appeared that she had been soaked in a chlorine-based product, likely bleach.

A forensic pathologist subsequently performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death to be asphyxia, including strangulation. The body was later identified as Dumbaya using dental records.

Quinn Anthony James who was previously accused of r*ping Mujey Dumbuya was charged with her murder

Soon after Mujey Dumbuya's body was found, the police began looking into the likelihood that Quinn James was involved in her killing. James was facing r*pe charges at the time. He was awaiting trial based on allegations the teenager made in 2017 that James had r*ped her multiple times between July and September of that year when she was 15 years old.

According to reports, he even acknowledged having s*x with the teenager but maintained that it was consensual. He was arrested in November 2017 and it was during his time in jail that authorities collected sufficient evidence, including a recorded phone call with his fiance and DNA to convince a jury that he was involved in Dumbuya's killing.

Quinn James was charged with kidnapping, conspiracy, and premeditated first-degree murder in addition to the pending r*pe charges. Gerald Bennett, another man, was also charged with one count of conspiracy for assisting the former in carrying out the murder and possibly disposing of Mujey Dumbuya's remains in exchange for a car.

James was later found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole while Bennett was declared incompetent to stand trial.

Calls From the Inside on ID will shed further light on the case on Tuesday.

