"This is a hit piece": Marianne Williamson allegations explored as author claps back at staff abuse claims

American author Marianne Williamson has responded to the abuse allegations made against her in a recent Politico article.

While speaking to Fox News, the 70-year-old presidential candidate addressed the latest news piece written against her and stated that it emerged from "establishment political operatives."

"This is what they do. These are the hits that they make. Hit pieces come. Mockery from the press secretary to the president comes; the women on The View. These are the dirty tricks that mean you're rattling someone."

Williamson added that the pieces are written by people who feel threatened or unhappy by the topics brought up by politicians like her, and this usually happens in politics.

Marianne Williamson also acknowledged some of the allegations written in the Politico article to be true.

"This is a hit piece. I think anytime that somebody criticizes you, you always have to ask yourself, is any of it true? Is 10% of it true? If 10% of it is true, then I want to correct that within myself and within my behavior. But that's not what's going on here. Do I have some things to learn from any experience, including that one? Absolutely. But I also think that people can see through the obvious game that's being played here by establishment forces who don't want me in the game."

What did Marianne Williamson allegedly do to her former employees?

In February 2023, Marianne Williamson announced that she would be running for the 2024 presidential election for the second time, and challenged current president Joe Biden in the Democratic primary.

She made the announcement with words centering around the philosophy of love and light, which is quite opposite to what has been pointed out in the recent Politico article.

"We are upset about this country; we're worried about this country. It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear."

The new report, titled, "Marianne Williamson’s ‘abusive’ treatment of 2020 campaign staff, revealed," points out the allegations made by her 12 former campaign employees, who worked with her in 2020, and stated that her massive ego overshadowed her work.

Her former employees were also allegedly subjected to unpredictable and uncontrollable rage, which would even lead to some of them ending up crying. The staffers stated that Marianne Williamson could be "cruel, demeaning and lacked compassion," and once even went on to fire someone with breast cancer.

They said Williamson could be cruel and demeaning to her staff and that her behavior went far beyond the typical stress of a grueling presidential cycle.

They observed that she would shout over seemingly trivial mistakes, such as requesting a hotel room with a walk-in shower instead of a bathtub.

A former employee said:

"It would be foaming, spitting, uncontrollable rage. It was traumatic. And the experience, in the end, was terrifying."

Williamson would hurl her phone at staff members, and she pounded on a vehicle door until her hand began to swell because she was so furious about the arrangements of a campaign trip to South Carolina. She also ended up in a local treatment facility.

