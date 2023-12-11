Murder in Boston complete release schedule: All episodes and where to watch

Fans must get ready to explore Boston's intense history with HBO's three-part series Murder in Boston. This gripping true crime documentary dives deep into a famous case that rocked the city, delving into racial tensions and the media frenzy sparked by the murder of Carol Stuart.

As the plot gets more interesting, so does the excitement for when the episodes will be released, revealing the mystery bit by bit. HBO and Max, the masters of captivating storytelling, ensure viewers stay hooked until the end.

The documentary not only breaks down a complicated case but also shows how storytelling can grab the attention of people worldwide.

Murder in Boston release schedule for all episodes across time zones

HBO's newest true crime documentary, Murder in Boston, goes beyond the usual limits of the genre, delving into the bone-chilling 1989 murder of Carol Stuart by her husband, Charles Stuart, in a three-part exploration.

Here are the airdates and time zones for each episode:

Episode 1: Roots

Episode Air Date Time (ET) Time (CT) Time (MT) Time (PT) Time (GMT) 1 December 4, 2023 9:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 2:00 a.m.

Episode 2: Rampage

Episode Air Date Time (ET) Time (CT) Time (MT) Time (PT) Time (GMT) 2 December 11, 2023 9:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 2:00 a.m.

Episode 3: Reckoning

Episode Air Date Time (ET) Time (CT) Time (MT) Time (PT) Time (GMT) 3 December 18, 2023 9:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 2:00 a.m.

These tables show when and what time each episode airs, including Eastern Time (ET), Central Time (CT), Mountain Time (MT), Pacific Time (PT), and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). This clever schedule is designed to keep viewers from different time zones hooked on the exciting drama.

How can I watch Murder In Boston?

The show has a three-part release schedule (Image via IMDb)

For those eager to immerse themselves in the world of Murder in Boston, HBO and Max are the ultimate destinations. Warner Bros. Discovery's top-notch platforms let fans stream the show in real-time so they can effortlessly keep up with the investigation.

HBO and Max give true crime fans an incredible viewing experience with their gripping stories and unique characters.

How many episodes of Murder in Boston are there?

Jason Hehir, the man behind The Last Dance, directs this series that takes a different approach than your typical true-crime story. Instead of just focusing on the murder, it delves into the police investigation and the lasting impact it had on everyone involved.

On Monday nights, the episodes called Roots, Rampage & Reckoning dive into where this tragedy started. It all began with Charles Stuart making up a story about being carjacked by a Black person, which caused a huge chase and revealed some serious racial tensions in the city.

The show reminds fans of O.J.: Made in America (Image via Disney Plus)

But the documentary takes a twist and starts looking at the bigger picture of segregation and racism in Boston, using the Stuart case to explore the deeper societal issues. In a three-episode format, Murder in Boston distances itself from the traditional accurate crime approach and leans into the longer narrative form reminiscent of Ezra Edelman's O.J.: Made in America.

It effectively provides context and examines the historical background of racial struggles in Boston, particularly the anti-busing protests to desegregate schools. Reporters, activists fighting for civil rights, and a former cop all chime in on how the aftermath affected the city.

Rescue 911 aired in 1989 (Image via IMDb)

The show Rescue 911 managed to snag some super rare footage from the night of the murder, giving a new angle on the crime scene and what Charles Stuart was up to. Warner Bros. ensures a constant stream of suspense and discovery.

As things heat up on Murder in Boston, this true crime saga gives fans an authentic look into the city's history.